"Swedish gangster aren't as tough as they act" - Jake Shields roasts Khamzat Chimaev, posts clip showing 'Borz' refused to enter cage door in Paulo Costa altercation

Jake Shields roasted Khamzat Chimaev after the Chechen got into an altercation with Paulo Costa yesterday. Shields claimed that 'Borz' refused to enter the cage at the UFC Performance Institute when the American opened the door.

Chimaev confronted Costa after the Brazilian sided with Nate Diaz and called the Russian-born Swedish mixed martial artist a fake gangster.

'Borz' was seen lurking in a video posted on Costa's YouTube channel, while the Brazilian trained with former UFC welterweight Jake Shields. The pair had a heated exchange before being separated.

Shields revealed his side of the story on Instagram by claiming that Chimaev refused to enter the cage when the American opened the door to settle the dispute:

"Khamzat talks tough but if he really wanted some he would have came in the cage when I opened the door. I guess Swedish gangster aren’t as tough as they act."

It's small wonder that Jake Shields is supporting his longtime teammate and training partner Nate Diaz in his fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. Shields and his teammates at the 'Skrap Pack' are known to be belligerent. The infamous Nashville brawl at a Strikeforce event that involved Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, Gilbert Melendez and Shields amongst many is fabled in the MMA community.

Khamzat Chimaev says he would love it if Nate Diaz's team engaged in a brawl with his team

Khamzat Chimaev has exhibited his bellicose ahead of his fight against UFC superstar Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Chimaev has also issued a spine-chilling challenge to Diaz's team.

The MMA community is well aware of the brawling adventures of the Diaz brothers. However, Chimaev is no stranger to physical confrontation.

'Borz' spoke to ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto about his mindset coming into the fight at UFC 279. Chimaev claimed that while he looked up to Diaz at one point in his career, the respect and approbation will be cut out when he steps into the octagon. The Chechen sent out a warning to the Stockton native that his team is well equipped to combat the American's squad if any trouble ensued:

"If he wants to fight with his team, I’ll have like 20 guys with me. We’ll fight with him, all the teams… I would love if it happens, something crazy.”

He added:

“If they wanna fight before [UFC 279 event], f**k the money brother, I’m gonna fight with them. I love to fight. It’s what I love, my work is to fight. I’ve been born for war. I’m, inside, a warrior… when the fights come, you don’t care about money; just fight. We will see what happens.”

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's interview below:

Edited by C. Naik