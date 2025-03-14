Jalin Turner shares shocking insight into “walk-off KO” moment against Renato Moicano at UFC 300: “Not even what happened"

Jalin Turner has retired from MMA at the age of 29, a major surprise to fans. The California native faced off against Ignacio Bohamondes at UFC 313 on March where he suffered a first-round submission loss, an unexpected result in and of itself.

Turner's previous bout, a TKO loss to Renato Moicano at UFC 300, saw him face a barrage of criticism from fans. During the last 30 seconds of Round 1, 'The Tarantula' landed a massive left-hand that dropped Moicano badly.

But instead of following up with ground-and-pound strikes, the American decided to walk away from his opponent. Many fans labeled him as searching for a walk-off KO.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, following his retirement, Turner revisited the UFC 300 moment and clarified why he walked away from the Brazilian. He said:

"I'ma just speak on this. I really wanted to win in that fight. That was the biggest card I ever fought on. I felt like it was such a redemption moment... Everybody tried to talk about how I tried to walk-off KO Moicano. That's not even what happened."

He added:

"I literally came to a moment of clarify where I didn't want to continue to hurt this man... When it happened, when I saw him fall, I didn't want to keep hitting him. I don't know why. I just feel like God opened my mind and just gave me clarity."

Check out Jalin Turner's comments below (8:08):

Chael Sonnen commends Jalin Turner's "maturity" following his retirement

UFC 313 saw Jalin Turner lay down his gloves for good, with one of the lightweight division's most exciting fighters leaving fans stunned with his announcement. Since his decision, there has been an outpouring of love for 'The Tarantula' from both fans and former fighters.

But arguably none moreso than former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen. 'The American Gangster' took to YouTube following Turner's announcement, and praised the former fighter for his abilities, as well as his courage and maturity to step away from fighting after struggling mentally.

Sonnen said:

"I could tell you, physically, how good he is. But there's another side, it's the mental side. The camera will never get that. The camera will never pick that up. There's a real maturity to being able to identify that, because physically Jalin Turner probably has another 10 years [left]."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (1:50):

