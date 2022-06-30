Jalin Turner still 'haunted' by Vicente Luque loss on UFC debut, addresses current win streak

UFC lightweight fighter Jalin Turner has admitted he's still "haunted" by his debut loss to Vincent Luque. Turner, who has turned his fortunes around and is now on a four-fight win streak, will face Brad Riddell at UFC 276.

Turner suffered the type of loss that no MMA fighter wants when making his UFC debut. Coming into the UFC with three consecutive wins under his belt, 'The Tarantula' was ready to make a name for himself when he faced the already established Vicente Luque in an unfamiliar welterweight bout.

It wasn't meant to be for the 26-year-old, who suffered a first-round KO loss to the American-Brazilian.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Jalin Turner detailed just what it was like to lose on his UFC debut, and how he's turned it around.

"I reflect on it all the time. It still haunts me to this day...It just plays in the back of my head...I've grown leaps and bounds and I've come a long way you know. This streak has been a blessing and I just want to keep it going."

Jalin Turner's current four-fight winning run is a testament to the hard work and graft the lightweight fighter has put in. Going 1-1 in his next two fights after his debut loss, Turner looks to have finally found his footing and is ready to make his mark in the lightweight division's top 15.

At UFC 276, 'The Tarantula' steps into the octagon against the No.14 ranked Brad Riddell. Riddell comes into the match-up off the back of a devastating KO loss to Rafael Fiziev. Both fighters are keen to make a run through the 155lb division as Turner pushes to earn his first UFC ranking.

Brad Riddell admits he will be a "hard test" for Jalin Turner

Brad Riddell will be hoping to turn his fortunes around much in the same way his opponent has.

The 30-year-old New Zealander makes his UFC 276 walk off the back of his first loss in the UFC. 'Quake' was on an impressive seven-fight winning run before Rafael Fiziev caught a stunning spinning wheel kick, handing Riddell the only KO loss of his career so far.

Ahead of his UFC 276 bout with 'The Tarantula', Brad Riddell gave his prediction for the fight on Sporstkeeda MMA's YouTube channel.

"I'm a different caliber of fighter. I believe I'm well above the skill level of him [Jalin Turner]. This is going to be a very very hard test for him. I'm gonna go out there and show what I'm made of. I just think I'm on another level. He's more than welcome to come and try but it's not gonna happen this week."

