Brad Riddell reveals who he thinks will be the UFC lightweight champion when he fights for the title

Brad Riddell has given his thoughts on who he believes will be the UFC lightweight champion if and when he fights for the title.

The 155-pound division is as stacked as it’s ever been, with a whole host of stars making their way up through the ranks. Alas, while everyone just wants to make a name for themselves, the majority have their eyes on the championship. That includes Brad Riddell.

The Kiwi star is ready to make a push for gold in the next few years. During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Riddell spoke candidly about who he thinks the champion will be if that title shot arrives in the future.

“It’s a hard question, I mean, everyone has a puncher’s chance. I would probably say Islam, but like I said, everyone has a puncher’s chance. If you catch him and you hurt him and he goes down, you can get him out of there. If he grabs hold of you, that’s a little bit different. So at the moment, the most likely is Islam, but Charles Oliveira has got pretty good jiu-jitsu. I remember Islam got pretty close to getting caught in a guillotine earlier in his UFC career and Charles has got a pretty gnarly one. It’s hard to say man. There’s so many skilful guys, like Dustin Poirier doesn’t seem to gas out. If the fight goes longer he can survive, so that’s a possibility for him. I guess we’ll find out soon.”

What’s next for Brad Riddell?

So far in the UFC, Brad Riddell has done everything he needs to do. The New Zealand-based fighter is 4-0 in the promotion, with his most recent success being a unanimous decision triumph over Drew Dober.

This Saturday night, he’ll step back into the octagon for the first time since June and he’s got quite the task on his hands. He’ll be meeting Rafael Fiziev in a battle between two men who could legitimately be knocking on the door of the top five within the space of just a few months.

