Jalin Turner walk-around weight: How much does the 6-foot-3 lightweight weigh when he is not fighting?

Jalin Turner's walk-around weight has been a subject of great interest ever since his rise in the UFC. Despite standing at 6-foot-3 inches in height, his primary weight class in the promotion has been lightweight, as opposed to welterweight, where he had previously plied his trade.

At UFC Austin, Jalin Turner faces Bobby Green as a short-notice replacement in the event's co-headliner after Dan Hooker withdrew from the bout due to injury. However, some were fearful of Turner's ability to make the weight without adequate time to cut weight, given his previous weigh-in failure against Hooker.

Fortunately, Turner did make weight, hitting 156 pounds on the scale. As his matchup with Bobby Green is naturally non-championship, all fighters are allowed a maximum threshold of one pound over the 155-pound limit. His success on the scales shocked fans, given his reported walk-around weight.

During a recent appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, he was interviewed by former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and his co-host, Bear Degidio, Jalin Turner. Revealed (at 4:42 minutes), after being asked what his walk-around weight was, giving his interviewers a taciturn response:

"One-eighty."

'Rampage' was in disbelief over Turner's walk-around weight being in the neighborhood of 180 pounds and even wondered if the bout with Green would be contested at a catchweight. Regardless, Turner will be hoping for a turn in his fortunes come fight night tomorrow.

He is currently on a two-fight losing streak, with his most recent loss being a split-decision defeat to Dan Hooker, Bobby Green's original opponent.

Jalin Turner's previous win streak

Prior to his two-fight skid, Jalin Turner was on a tear in the lightweight division, having defeated all of his opponents in five consecutive bouts. Furthermore, he didn't just beat them. He finished all of them, TKO'ing two and submitting three, including City Kickboxing standout Brad Riddell.

Unfortunately, his run of success came to an end when he suffered a split-decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 285. Since then, the 6-foot-3 lightweight has failed to win a fight inside the octagon, and tomorrow, the odds will be stacked against him as he faces a game, Bobby Green.