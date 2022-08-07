"I don't care if he's the champion" - Jamahal Hill doubles down on his persistent call-out of Jiri Prochazka after UFC Fight Night win

Jamahal Hill claimed yet another KO win, this time over Thiago Santos at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill. With his latest victory, ‘Sweet Dreams’ is on a three-fight win streak, all via knockout. It appears that the light heavyweight division has a new predator out to claim the crown.

In the post-fight press conference, 'Sweet Dreams' was present as his usual self, decked out in fine attire with his teammates standing behind him. When asked who he would like to face next, Hill said:

“Everybody, everybody intrigues me at the top but I want a shot at Jiri. I’ve been calling for Jiri for about two years now you know, I want him. I don’t care if he’s the champion, I’ve got twice as many wins as he does in this organization, know what I mean. So, I want him. If I can’t get him, give me the man that used to sit on the throne. I’ll take you on, just give me, I’m hungry, I want gold, the lion is hungry for gold, present or former.”

Jamahal Hill’s request for Jiri Prochazka is nothing new, and 'Sweet Dreams' has been persistent in his call-out of the light heavyweight champion for a long time. In his UFC Vegas 48 post-fight interview, Hill explained that the reason he wanted Jiri Prochazka was because he felt that the Czech fighter matched his style and persona.

Additionally, Hill believes that he and Prochazka will stylistically be able to deliver an absolute ’banger' of a fight.

Jamahal Hill reacts to Kamaru Usman’s plans of moving up to light heavyweight with a unique analogy

Jamahal Hill recently appeared on The Schmozone podcast along with Brian Butler, where he spoke about the reason why he’s more successful than ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley. Sweet Dreams also gave his thoughts on Kamaru Usman’s plans of moving up to light heavyweight.

Hill provided a unique and largely befitting response to Usman’s plans with this analogy:

"That is in your [Kamaru Usman's] lane. You're leaving like the BMW lane, trying to jump over to the SUV lane. It's a little different bro."

Despite his remarks, Hill did agree that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' looked like a light heavyweight when they crossed paths at the UFC PI.

