Jamahal Hill issues bold preview of Khalil Rountree Jr. fight at UFC Baku: "This is what I train for"

Jamahal Hill is set to face Khalil Rountree Jr. in the headline fight at UFC Baku on June 21. Weeks ahead of the event, the former light heavyweight champion provided a bold preview and shared his prediction for the match.

Ad

Originally, 'Sweet Dreams' was scheduled to fight Rountree Jr. at UFC Kansas City last weekend. However, due to a leg injury suffered by Hill, the bout was canceled and has now been rescheduled to take place at the first UFC event in Azerbaijan.

In a recent interview with Bodog Canada, Hill expressed his confidence in dominating 'The War Horse,' stating:

"I'm going in to dominate and put him away. This is what I train for and that's what I focus on every fight. It's the same. It don't switch up for me. It's just I'm looking for dominance and I'm looking to get a finish."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below (5:37):

Ad

After a strong start to his UFC career, Hill is currently on a two-fight losing streak, having lost to Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka. Meanwhile, Rountree Jr. is also coming off a loss in his most recent fight against Pereira.

Jamahal Hill speaks on his relationship with Khalil Rountree Jr.

Jamahal Hill has had a few bitter relationships with several fellow competitors; however, he does not hold any personal animosity or hatred toward Khalil Rountree Jr.

Ad

During the aforementioned interview, Jamahal discussed his relationship with Rountree and said:

"We don't have [bad blood]. I don't know him. Like, I don't know this dude at all or nothing, but he keeps like, he's got a manufactured some kind of fake beef in his head between the two of us and it was just f**king weird to me. You know what I'm saying?"

Ad

He added:

"Before the [Alex] Pereira fight, I walk in the locker room, I seen him, he was in there. He's like, 'Man, you really don't like me, do you?' I was like, 'What the f**k?' That's the first thing he said out of his mouth to me... I was like, 'I don't even know you." [5:56]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.