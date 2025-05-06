  • home icon
  • Jamahal Hill issues bold preview of Khalil Rountree Jr. fight at UFC Baku: "This is what I train for"

Jamahal Hill issues bold preview of Khalil Rountree Jr. fight at UFC Baku: "This is what I train for"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified May 06, 2025 05:29 GMT
Jamahal Hill (left) predicts his upcoming fight against Khalil Rountree Jr. (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Jamahal Hill (left) predicts his upcoming fight against Khalil Rountree Jr. (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Jamahal Hill is set to face Khalil Rountree Jr. in the headline fight at UFC Baku on June 21. Weeks ahead of the event, the former light heavyweight champion provided a bold preview and shared his prediction for the match.

Originally, 'Sweet Dreams' was scheduled to fight Rountree Jr. at UFC Kansas City last weekend. However, due to a leg injury suffered by Hill, the bout was canceled and has now been rescheduled to take place at the first UFC event in Azerbaijan.

In a recent interview with Bodog Canada, Hill expressed his confidence in dominating 'The War Horse,' stating:

"I'm going in to dominate and put him away. This is what I train for and that's what I focus on every fight. It's the same. It don't switch up for me. It's just I'm looking for dominance and I'm looking to get a finish."
Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below (5:37):

youtube-cover
After a strong start to his UFC career, Hill is currently on a two-fight losing streak, having lost to Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka. Meanwhile, Rountree Jr. is also coming off a loss in his most recent fight against Pereira.

Jamahal Hill speaks on his relationship with Khalil Rountree Jr.

Jamahal Hill has had a few bitter relationships with several fellow competitors; however, he does not hold any personal animosity or hatred toward Khalil Rountree Jr.

During the aforementioned interview, Jamahal discussed his relationship with Rountree and said:

"We don't have [bad blood]. I don't know him. Like, I don't know this dude at all or nothing, but he keeps like, he's got a manufactured some kind of fake beef in his head between the two of us and it was just f**king weird to me. You know what I'm saying?"
He added:

"Before the [Alex] Pereira fight, I walk in the locker room, I seen him, he was in there. He's like, 'Man, you really don't like me, do you?' I was like, 'What the f**k?' That's the first thing he said out of his mouth to me... I was like, 'I don't even know you." [5:56]
