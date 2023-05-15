UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill recently called out former champ Jiri Prochazka for his next title defense. However, Hill's latest sighting has fans concerned about how 'Sweet Dreams' will fare against Prochazka.

Hill was in attendance for UFC Charlotte which was headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida on Saturday. While the UFC champ was just breaking a leg, it was his somewhat portruding belly that invited wild reactions on social media.

A fan strongly opined that Hill is indisciplined and will likely lose his strap to Prochazka, who is known as a modern day samurai. @MMAGPT wrote:

"Jamahal Hill loses his next fight. Not in shape, not training, and spending too much time on instagram and live events parading as the champ. He doesn't care to be great. He just wanted to become champion. Meanwhile Jiri is probably meditating butt naked on Mt. Everest"

While some MMA fans agree with the above assessment, others believe the belly won't be concern inside the octagon for 'Sweet Dreams'.

Check out some comments below:

"Yeah, that guy is a modern day samurai. Hill looking like he's 255lbs"

"Jamahal coming to fight with a belly and still win"

"So bcuz he is dancing at a live event supporting his friend he isn’t training?"

"Butt naked Jiri Fabia got wrecked by old man Glover 🙄"

Now that he's champion, I feel like he lost that drive.



Now that he's champion, I feel like he lost that drive.

Makes me think a fight that Jamahal had is now up for question imo

Lol he looks "out of shape" every fight and almost flatlines the comp each time. Took an old gritty legend like Glover to the absolute brink. I aint betting against him especially against a non-traditional fighter like Jiri.

I think Jiri wins just based on him being a better fighter imo.

It's just the way he's built. He had a little over one month to prepare for Glover. You must've forgot.

Jamahal always looks like that out of camp and never misses weight

Idk man this dude is that type of guy that seems very undisciplined and not caring but behind closed doors he is putting in work, he gives me that type of vibe for some reason. I can be totally wrong tho lol

I'd say he's enjoying the moment of being the champ but when it comes time to train he'll lock in. You'll see that weight drop real quick

Coach Cori 🌴👹 @CoachCori813



Why Tf would meditating naked in sub 0 degree weather be better for the mind and body than having fun with the bros ?

Jiri can meditate on the fuckin Sun that still won't keep his chin out the air

Dan Severn’s Moustache @SevernMoustache



There’s also a lot you’re not seeing—every day of their actual training.



I see what you mean with this take but it really just comes down to their skill level and how well prepared they are on fight day.

There's also a lot you're not seeing—every day of their actual training.

But I have no skin in the game or any prediction. Just food for thought.

Butt naked Jiri Fabia got wrecked by old man Glover 🙄

So bcuz he is dancing at a live event supporting his friend he isn't training?

Jiri Prochazka won't fight Jamahal Hill at UFC 292

Jiri Prochazka vacated the middleweight title after suffering a shoulder injury ahead of a scheduled title defense against Glover Teixiera at UFC 282 last December. Jamahal Hill went on to win the vacant strap against Teixeira and rightfully offered Prochazka the next shot.

Hill recently claimed to have heard that the matchup is being targeted for UFC 292 which was recently made official for August 19 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. However, the matchup is unlikely to come to fruition this summer as Prochazka won't meet the deadline. The Czech recent said on the Fair Play Thinker podcast:

"August is still early for me because, and I keep saying this, I don’t want to just come there healthy in the cage and go fight right away. I want to come into the cage with the fact that I’ve broken down my style and taken a step and I’m a step ahead in my fighting style, my career, my mindset, everything.” h/t Bloodyelbow.com

