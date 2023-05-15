UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill recently called out former champ Jiri Prochazka for his next title defense. However, Hill's latest sighting has fans concerned about how 'Sweet Dreams' will fare against Prochazka.
Hill was in attendance for UFC Charlotte which was headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida on Saturday. While the UFC champ was just breaking a leg, it was his somewhat portruding belly that invited wild reactions on social media.
A fan strongly opined that Hill is indisciplined and will likely lose his strap to Prochazka, who is known as a modern day samurai. @MMAGPT wrote:
"Jamahal Hill loses his next fight. Not in shape, not training, and spending too much time on instagram and live events parading as the champ. He doesn't care to be great. He just wanted to become champion. Meanwhile Jiri is probably meditating butt naked on Mt. Everest"
While some MMA fans agree with the above assessment, others believe the belly won't be concern inside the octagon for 'Sweet Dreams'.
Check out some comments below:
"Yeah, that guy is a modern day samurai. Hill looking like he's 255lbs"
"Jamahal coming to fight with a belly and still win"
"So bcuz he is dancing at a live event supporting his friend he isn’t training?"
"Butt naked Jiri Fabia got wrecked by old man Glover 🙄"
Jiri Prochazka won't fight Jamahal Hill at UFC 292
Jiri Prochazka vacated the middleweight title after suffering a shoulder injury ahead of a scheduled title defense against Glover Teixiera at UFC 282 last December. Jamahal Hill went on to win the vacant strap against Teixeira and rightfully offered Prochazka the next shot.
Hill recently claimed to have heard that the matchup is being targeted for UFC 292 which was recently made official for August 19 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. However, the matchup is unlikely to come to fruition this summer as Prochazka won't meet the deadline. The Czech recent said on the Fair Play Thinker podcast:
"August is still early for me because, and I keep saying this, I don’t want to just come there healthy in the cage and go fight right away. I want to come into the cage with the fact that I’ve broken down my style and taken a step and I’m a step ahead in my fighting style, my career, my mindset, everything.” h/t Bloodyelbow.com