Jamahal Hill has a piece of advice for Sean Strickland wanting to link up with tattoo artist: "Bro careful"

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has warned Sean Strickland regarding the latter's interaction with a tattoo artist.

It all started when a tattoo artist named Noah Bissi uploaded a video to his Instagram account showing how he made a tattoo of Strickland's face on a person's arm. 'Tarzan' took notice of the video and asked Bissi for a meet-up after watching the tattoo.

"My man!!!! Bro, we goota link up after a [tattoo] like that... Where do you live?!!?"

Bissi responded by sharing that he did not live in the United States.

"You're the man, Sean Strickland. Unfortunately, I'm not in the [United] States. I'm in Montreal, Canada."

Hill saw the post and shared his concerns with Strickland in the comments section. 'Sweet Dreams' advised Strickland to be careful about meeting up with the tattoo artist as he had an unpleasant experience with a fan under similar circumstances.

"Sean Strickland, bro careful. I had a fan do this and he turned into a straight weirdo on some extra s**t."

After losing the title at UFC 300, Hill is set to make a quick turnaround and compete at the upcoming UFC 303 card. The event will be held on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Sweet Dreams' will lock horns against Carlos Ulberg in the co-main event of the card.

Sean Strickland wants his next UFC outing to be for the middleweight title

Sean Strickland recently competed at the UFC 302 event, which took place on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

'Tarzan' locked horns against Paulo Costa in a five-round middleweight co-main event on the card. The fight lasted all five rounds and ended in a split decision victory for Strickland. The three judges scored the bout 46-49, 50-45 and 49-46 in favor of the California native.

The scorecards became a topic of controversy as many believed Strickland to be the clear winner.

After the victory, 'Tarzan' took to social media, where he shared his intention of waiting for a title shot for his next UFC outing.

"Time to sit and wait for a title shot."

