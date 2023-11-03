Jamahal Hill predicts the outcome of Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira title fight over his vacated LHW belt

Jamahal Hill has offered his prediction for the outcome of the title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

The main event of UFC 295 will showcase a showdown for the vacant light heavyweight championship, as former middleweight champion Pereira faces off against former 205-pound champion Prochazka. The penultimate pay-per-view event of 2023 is set to take place on November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The current situation surrounding the light heavyweight title has been exceptionally convoluted. The complications arose when Prochazka, who claimed the championship with a last-minute submission victory over Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in June 2022, had to relinquish the throne due to a severe shoulder injury sustained during training later in the year.

Unfortunately for Jiri Prochazka, his rematch with Teixeira at UFC 282 in December 2022 was canceled, paving the way for Jamahal Hill to step in and challenge for the title that 'BJP' hadn't lost. Hill did secure a win against the Brazilian at UFC 283 in January. However, 'Sweet Dreams' faced a similar setback to Prochazka in July when he suffered an Achilles rupture and had to vacate his title.

During a recent interview with 'The Schmo,' Hill shared his thoughts on the Prochazka vs. Pereira fight:

"Right now I'm just going to watch. But we'll see, you'll just have to tune in."

The former light heavyweight champion also previewed how the fight could potentially end:

"I don't know if it ends with a knockout, but I see a way where both men could land and end it with a knockout. I think the knockout is more probable for Alex Pereira. I think if Jiri Prochazka wants to end it within the distance it probably be submission."

Check out Hill's comments below (from 2:25):

Henry Cejudo examines Jiri Prochazka's vulnerabilities against Alex Pereira

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo advises Jiri Prochazka to exercise caution and avoid recklessness when facing Alex Pereira at UFC 295.

Although Prochazka has accumulated notable victories over Volkan Oezdemir, Dominick Reyes, and Glover Teixeira through his aggressive fighting style, Cejudo highlighted in a recent YouTube video that Prochazka tends to take direct hits, which is a dangerous gamble against a formidable opponent like 'Poatan':

"The technique, as good as you are with everything, there’s one area where I feel like you really need to get better at – two areas. Your defense, with your hands: I don’t like seeing you get hit because that may cost you against a guy like Alex. Then the other thing, too, is your takedown defense. Your takedown defense is still a little suspect."

Check out Cejudo's comments below (from 15:22):