  Jamahal Hill shares unfiltered thoughts on Khalil Rountree Jr. as an opponent ahead of UFC Baku fight

Jamahal Hill shares unfiltered thoughts on Khalil Rountree Jr. as an opponent ahead of UFC Baku fight

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jun 17, 2025 14:52 GMT
Jamahal Hill (left) dismisses Khalil Rountree Jr. (right) being on the same level as him. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Jamahal Hill (left) dismisses Khalil Rountree Jr. (right) being on the same level as him. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Jamahal Hill is set to face Khalil Rountree Jr. in the main event at UFC Baku on June 21. Ahead of the fight, Hill shared his thoughts about facing Rountree as an opponent.

Hill is currently on a two-fight losing streak, while 'The War Horse' also lost his last match against Alex Pereira. Despite having a five-fight win streak before his bout with Pereira, Hill does not intimidate Rountree.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, 'Sweet Dreams' stated that he does not view Rountree as a particularly dangerous fighter:

"I just don't see [Rountree Jr.] as on my level, even with the fights that he's put in... I haven't seen anything from anything that makes me think, 'This dude is on your level.' Is he dangerous to anybody? It's a fight. In a fight, anybody can land a shot, and that makes them dangerous and can change the fight. He has my respect in that regard, but to think skill-for-skill, he can match with me? I don't see it that way."
Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below:

Khalil Rountree Jr. gets honest about Jamahal Hill as opponent

Jamahal Hill once held the UFC light heavyweight title. However, he had to relinquish his title due to an injury without any title defenses. While 'Sweet Dreams' was critical in judging Khalil Rountree Jr. as an opponent, Rountree certainly acknowledged the weight of fighting a former champion.

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The War Horse' expressed his feelings about the fight, saying:

"Yeah, I mean, former champion, you know, I think that says enough... I think it's just time for me to really go in there and do my best against a former champion. And you don't get that title without having skill and experience to back it up. So, I've done everything that I can to be prepared for this one."

Check out Khalil Rountree Jr.'s comments below (17:21):

youtube-cover
Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
