Jamahal Hill suggests what verdict Cain Velasquez should have got for committing the "most understandable crime ever"

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five years in prison for a shooting incident that occurred in 2022. Following the verdict, there was a significant uproar in the UFC community, with fighter Jamahal Hill also sharing his thoughts on the situation.

For context, on February 28, 2022, Velasquez was accused of shooting at Harry Goularte, the alleged molester of his four-year-old son. During the altercation, the former UFC champion fired multiple rounds, but instead of hitting his intended target, he struck Goularte's stepfather, Paul Bender. Velasquez was arrested shortly after the shooting by authorities.

Years later, on March 24, 2025, the Santa Clara County court in San Jose, California, sentenced Velasquez to five years in prison, which includes time served.

Although the former UFC champion accepted his faults, Hill expressed disappointment with the verdict by saying:

"most understandable crime ever should of been probation"

Check out Jamahal Hill's comment below:

Jamahal Hill's comment on Cain Velasquez's imprisonment announcement [Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Velasquez had a decade long career in the UFC, during which he crowned himself as the heavyweight champion for the first time in 2010 by defeating Brock Lesnar.

In 2019, following his defeat against Francis Ngannou, the California native decided to retire from the sport, leaving behind as legacy as one of the legends in the game.

Bryce Mitchell expresses his displeasure with Cain Velasquez legal verdict

UFC featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell has always been vocal about various topics in and around the world. Over the years, he has consistently attracted attention by making strong statements that could anger the targeted parties.

Recently, Cain Velasquez's sentencing verdict caught attention, drawing a reaction from Mitchell. In a video posted on his Instagram account, the UFC featherweight fighter expressed his belief that Velasquez should not be held guilty for his actions.

He said:

"Pardon Cain Velasquez and put these child molesters to death. That's what I would do."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below:

