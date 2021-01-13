Jamie Foxx's Mike Tyson impression: When the actor produced a nailed-on imitation of the legendary boxer!

Mike Tyson has led a fascinating life, and his story is finally being brought alive on the big screen by Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx.

The Mike Tyson biopic, named Finding Mike, has been a long time in the making, but it hadn't ended up happening so far for some reason. It was originally scheduled to start production in 2014, with legendary movie director Martin Scorsese at the helm. But different issues kept cropping up, pushing the biopic back to 2021. However, one thing did not change in all those years that the movie has been in the works, and that is Jamie Foxx's accurate imitation of Mike Tyson.

Jamie Foxx perfectly impersonates Mike Tyson

Jamie Foxx can get inside a character and bring him to life in a way that few other film stars can. He won his Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of rhythm and blues music artist Ray Charles back in 2004.

Over the years, Jamie Foxx has done impersonations of Mike Tyson on chat shows and has nailed it every single time. If there were any doubts about whether Jamie Foxx is the right actor to play Mike Tyson, there shouldn't be any after watching him speak like Mike Tyson.

Foxx did the voice of Mike Tyson most popularly during a 2015 interview with Access Hollywood, where he told the story of how he became friends with the legendary boxer.

Watch the impersonations below:

Advertisement

He has done the voice in several other interviews as well. Watch them below.

Jamie Foxx's Mike Tyson impersonation is unreal 🤯



(via @Candace_Parker) pic.twitter.com/9nRA3pmSRN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2020

Jamie Foxx shared the same story of how he met and became friends with Mike Tyson at a comedy club to ESPN as well.

"I was doing stand-up comedy, and one night I was in the club, and I went to my Mike Tyson joke and nobody laughed. You know why? Cause Mike is in the audience. And this was back in the day when Mike was knocking people out for just smiling wrong."

However, Mike Tyson did find it funny and even asked Foxx to have a couple of drinks with him after the show. Foxx considers himself fortunate to witness the rise and fall of the legend up close and hopes to bring the same vulnerability and curve of redemption in his portrayal of the legend that Mike Tyson is.