Jan Blachowicz calls out Israel Adesanya; Reiterates when fight could take place

Reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jan Blachowicz, has taken to his official social media account to challenge current Middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya to a fight.

Blachowicz asserted that should Adesanya be prepared to fight in March of 2021, they could make the matchup between them come to fruition.

Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya’s most recent fights transpired at the same event, UFC 253, with both fighters emerging victorious in their respective matchups.

The co-main event of the UFC 253 fight card witnessed a clash between Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. The Polish fighter managed to score a highly impressive TKO victory against Reyes in round two of their bout, thereby winning the UFC Light Heavyweight belt.

Meanwhile, UFC 253’s main event bout was one that pitted reigning Middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya against his challenger Paulo Costa.

Similar to the co-main event of the evening, the headlining bout came to a close in round two, with the Last Stylebender defeating Costa via second-round TKO and successfully defending his UFC Middleweight belt.

Following the conclusion of UFC 253, Israel Adesanya proceeded to reveal that he’d be open to fighting Jan Blachowicz for the latter’s UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Additionally, Adesanya noted that he’ll continue pursuing a fight against archrival and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, despite the latter moving up to the Heavyweight division.

In response to Adesanya’s statements, Blachowicz emphasized that he would be more than willing to defend his belt against Adesanya and welcome him into the Light Heavyweight division.

As previously reported, Blachowicz had explained that he would like to focus on welcoming his newborn child in December of this year, undergo a three-month training camp in the new year, and then fight Adesanya in March of 2021.

Advertisement

On that note, Jan Blachowicz has reiterated his intentions of fighting Israel Adesanya in March of next year. The reigning Light Heavyweight Champion has put forth a tweet that reads as follows:

“I have heard that Israel Adesanya wants to face me next. No problem, If you are ready to fight in March, let's do this. Prepare for a some fireworks guys #LegendaryPolishPower”

I have heard that Israel Adesanya wants to face me next. No problem, If you are ready to fight in March, let's do this. Prepare for a some fireworks guys 💥👊#LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 29, 2020

Jan Blachowicz wants to introduce Israel Adesanya to his legendary Polish power

Jan Blachowicz is regarded as one of the most feared KO artists in the Light Heavyweight division and has seemingly ascended to the next level with his title-winning performance at UFC 253.

The current Light Heavyweight Champion has consistently stated that he would have no issues whatsoever introducing Israel Adesanya to the former’s legendary Polish power.

Furthermore, with Adesanya having dominated and finished several top fighters in the Middleweight division, the possibility of him moving up a weight class and challenging Blachowicz for the Light Heavyweight belt in 2021 is most definitely within the realm of possibility.

Advertisement

Which fighter do you believe would walk away victorious in a potential matchup between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya? Sound off in the comments.