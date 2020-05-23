Jan Blachowicz mocks Jon Jones' arrest, pushing for a title fight against the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion

Jon Jones could end up facing Jan Blachowicz next

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones recently expressed his disappointment towards UFC after the promotion seemingly turned down the idea of him vs Francis Ngannou and also refused to pay the desired amount he had hoped for.

In response to the recent fiasco involving Jones and Ngannou, the reigning light heavyweight champion's next challenger Jan Blachowicz took to Twitter and mocked 'Bones' for trying to "hide in jail" and accused him of changing weight-class in order to avoid the Polish sensation.

Jan Blachowicz accuses Jon Jones of ducking him

Earlier in the year, Jan Blachowicz cemented his place as the next challenger for Jon Jones' UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. The hard-hitting Polish fighter secured an impressive first-round knockout win over Corey Anderson in their rematch at UFC Fight Night 167.

Since then, Blachowicz has been campaigning for a shot at Jones' title, however, the reigning light heavyweight kingpin has his eyes set on a bigger prize, a move up to the UFC Heavyweight Division for a clash against Francis Ngannou.

Jones and Ngannou have been going back-and-forth on Twitter, however, last night the former did claim that the UFC has turned down the idea of a potential fight between the pair by not granting Jones his desired pay-check for the fight.

Blachowicz took advantage of the scenario, as he took to Twitter and mocked Jones for his latest arrest by claiming that the latter first hid in jail and now is looking to change weight-class in order to avoid the Polish challenger.

Here is what Blachowicz posted:

First you try to hide in jail, then you want to change a weightclass.

You are really doing everything you can to avoid your destiny but there is no place to hide Jonny.

Here's Jan 👊#LegendaryPolishPower pic.twitter.com/ey2UjYpJ3W — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 22, 2020

What's next in store for Jon Jones?

A potential UFC Light Heavyweight Title fight between reigning champion Jon Jones and challenger Jan Blachowicz is expected to take place at some point down the road.

As for Jones, his wish of a potential fight against Francis Ngannou isn't happening anytime soon. Over the years, Jones has finished-off some of the finest fighters from the UFC's Light Heavyweight Division, including the likes of Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustaffson, and Anthony Smith.

The two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, however, was troubled by the likes of Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes, who emerged as quite the formidable challenge for 'Bones' and a rematch against the two mentioned fighters could be on the cards.

Will Jones move to heavyweight?

Jon Jones' move to the UFC's Heavyweight Division is inevitable. The reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has been teasing a move to the heavyweight division and has previously also teased a showdown against former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar, but that fight never occurred.

However, a clash against the ever-scary Francis Ngannou could be on the cards for Jones, if the UFC eventually decides to change their mind once Jones finishes-off his incomplete business at 205.

The options for Jon Jones in heavyweight are endless. 'Bones' could face the likes of Francis Ngannou, Alistair Overeem, and maybe even a potential clash against reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, Stipe Miocic.