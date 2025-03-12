Jan Blachowicz outlines ideal path for remainder of his UFC career, expresses interest in Alex Pereira rematch: "Then I can go to the mountains again"

Jan Blachowicz recently outlined his ideal path for the remainder of his UFC career and expressed interest in a rematch against Alex Pereira. He noted that he believes he is close to title contention and would like an opportunity to avenge his loss regardless of whether 'Poatan' is champion.

Ad

Blachowicz has been out of action since 2023 as he has been sidelined due to an injury to both shoulders and recovery from the surgeries that followed. His latest bout was against Pereira, who earned a split decision win and opportunity to fight Jiri Prochazka for the then-vacant light heavyweight championship.

The former light heavyweight champion is scheduled to return to the octagon against Carlos Ulberg next month at UFC Fight Night 255, which could have title implications.

Ad

Trending

During his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Blachowicz mentioned that he believes a win would warrant a light heavyweight title shot. He added that he plans to regain the title against Magomed Ankalaev and then defend it against Pereira before hanging up the gloves:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I beat Ulberg then I take title shot against [Magomed] Ankalaev. I beat Ankalaev and then rematch against Alex Pereira. I defend the belt against Pereira. Perfect scenario for me... Then I can go to the mountains again."

Ad

Check out Jan Blachowicz's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jan Blachowicz discloses that he contemplated retirement due to his injured shoulders

Jan Blachowicz also disclosed that he even contemplated retirement due to his injured shoulders.

During the aforementioned appearance, Blachowicz mentioned that he didn't expect the recovery to be as painful as it was, but eventually felt a significant improvement, which made him change his stance on retiring:

Ad

"I didn't expect that [my recovery] was going to be so long and so tough. I've had a couple of surgeries in my life, but definitely this was the worst... I think then that I'm not coming back. I was so close that I almost said, 'Fu*k it'. But finally I wake up one day and I feel that ok, we got one step forward, I feel better."

Ad

Check out Jan Blachowicz's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.