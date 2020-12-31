Jan Blachowicz responds to news of fight against Israel Adesanya being confirmed

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has reacted to the reports of his superfight with Israel Adesanya being confirmed for March 6.

The Polish fighter tweeted hours after the news about the confirmation of the bout broke out. Brett Okamoto reported in an exclusive that UFC president Dana White had broken the news of the superfight to ESPN earlier. Jan Blachowicz shared the news on his official account, with his reaction to the same.

Everything is agreed. I'm just waiting for the contract to sign it.



Charging #LegendaryPolishPower 🔋. https://t.co/MqavpgjkKO — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) December 31, 2020

Jan Blachowicz, who shocked the MMA world at UFC 253 by picking up the 205-pound belt vacated by Jon Jones defeating Dominick Reyes, says that he is only waiting for UFC to offer him the contract so that he could sign on the dotted line.

Everything else except for the formalities have been agreed upon between all the parties involved.

Okamoto reported that the champ vs. champ fight between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya will take place at UFC 259 on March 6, 2021. Adesanya, who is the reigning middleweight titleholder, will attempt to become a two-division champion by taking on Jan Blachowicz with the light heavyweight belt on the line.

Jan Blachowicz gets his wish granted

UFC 239 Blachowicz v Rockhold

Dana White had said at the UFC 254 post-event press conference that Israel Adesanya was going to move up a weight class and challenge Jan Blachowicz for the title. Amid the many back and forth of opinions since then, Jan Blachowicz had clarified that if Israel Adesanya wanted to fight him, he would have to wait till March. It seems like Blachowicz has gotten his way.

Glover Teixeira, who is on a five-win streak at 41 years of age and recently secured a win over Thiago 'Marreta' Santos, was also briefly linked with the 205-pound champion. Jan Blachowicz was ready to fight anyone, as long as it took place in March, he told Submission Radio.

"I don't care (if Israel Adesanya wants to fight earlier). I want to fight in March. I told the UFC that they have to book my next fight in March. It could be Israel or Glover, I don't care. I can fight both of them on the same night. It won't be a problem for me. I've done it before. I have had three fights in one night so two won't be a problem."

"March is the perfect time for me, not earlier. If he (Israel Adesanya) wants to fight earlier, that's his problem, not mine. I'm the champion of 205 so if he wants to fight me, it has to be according to my rules."