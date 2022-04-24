"I just educated him a little bit" - Jan Blachowicz on Twitter spar with Sean Strickland over Russia-Ukraine comments

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz shared some insight into his recent Twitter feud with Sean Strickland over the Russia-Ukraine issue.

Blachowicz was never one to seek confrontations on social media. However, he felt compelled to teach Strickland a history lesson after the middleweight contender said Ukraine should just "bend the knee" to Russia to avoid further conflict.

During an interview with MMA journalist James Lynch, the Polish fighter commented on his back-and-forth with Strickland on Twitter. He said:

"I think I did a good job. I just educated him a little bit. I hope what I said to him... A lot of people saw the tweet so I believe people are starting to, you know, [think for] themselves, reading the book, and not watch only TV and listen to propaganda, and be just smarter, you know. Don't say stupid things. Think before you say something and then [speak]. But first of all, read a little bit about the thing you want to say."

Check out Jan Blachowicz's interview below:

Jan Blachowicz schools Sean Strickland on world history

Sean Strickland is known for his off-the-wall takes on social media. In February, he fired off one of his most controversial takes yet, commenting on the conflict in Ukraine. The American wrote:

"Ukraine should just bend the knee and become Russian... I understand it sucks and yes you could win..... but do you really want to be the new Afghanistan for the next 30 years??? Not saying it's right but this hard pill to swallow will be better in the end."

Check out the tweet below:

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Ukraine should just bend the knee and become Russian... I understand it sucks and yes you could win..... but do you really want to be the new Afghanistan for the next 30 years??? Not saying it's right but this hard pill to swallow will be better in the end. Ukraine should just bend the knee and become Russian... I understand it sucks and yes you could win..... but do you really want to be the new Afghanistan for the next 30 years??? Not saying it's right but this hard pill to swallow will be better in the end.

Jan Blachowicz took exception to Strickland's comments. The former 205-pound titleholder pointed out how easy it was to criticize from afar, especially for those who aren't directly affected by the struggle:

"Would you? It is easy to give away someone else's independence... The history of the Eastern European region is full of struggle and suffering. Ukraine - as a country and as a people - has endured much. Their resistance is understandable and admirable. Freedom!"

Check out the tweet below:

Jan Blachowicz @JanBlachowicz @SStricklandMMA Would you? It is easy to give away someone else's independence... The history of the Eastern European region is full of struggle and suffering. Ukraine - as a country and as a people - has endured much. Their resistance is understandable and admirable. Freedom! @SStricklandMMA Would you? It is easy to give away someone else's independence... The history of the Eastern European region is full of struggle and suffering. Ukraine - as a country and as a people - has endured much. Their resistance is understandable and admirable. Freedom!

Doubling down on his take, Strickland compared Ukraine's situation to Germany's invasion of Poland – Blachowicz's home country. At that point, the 39-year-old advised Strickland to do "decent research on history" before speaking on the topic.

Edited by David Andrew