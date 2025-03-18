Jan Blachowicz vows to shake up title race at UFC London, says he's taking Alex Pereira's spot as "next contender"

Jan Blachowicz recently vowed to shake up the light heavyweight title race at UFC London and do so at the expense of Alex Pereira. He noted that he intends to make a strong argument in his upcoming bout, which he believes will result in the promotion awarding him the next shot instead of an immediate rematch for 'Poatan'.

Blachowicz is set to make his octagon return when he takes on surging contender Carlos Ulberg in what could certainly insert the winner in the title picture. He has history with reigning champion Magomed Ankalaev as they fought to a draw when they competed for the then-vacant championship.

While speaking to MMA Junkie, Blachowicz made his intentions known that he plans to earn a decisive win over Ulberg and take Periera's number-one contender spot away from him. He mentioned that he wants to put any plans of an immediate rematch between Ankalaev and Pereira to a halt and regain the light heavyweight championship:

"I will make everything to change this on Saturday. After my win against Ulberg, I'm gonna change this and I believe when I beat Carlos, I'm gonna be next contender... Abu Dhabi is good for me, I like Abu Dhabi."

Check out Jan Blachowicz's comments below:

Jan Blachowicz says his experience will be a factor in upcoming bout against Carlos Ulberg

Jan Blachowicz is confident ahead of his upcoming light heavyweight clash against Carlos Ulberg and plans to use his experience as an advantage.

Blachowicz comes into the bout as a former UFC light heavyweight champion with a 29-10-1 MMA record, while Ulberg comes into the bout with an 11-1 MMA record.

During the aforementioned interview, Blachowicz mentioned that he has a lot more experience in high profile fights compared to Ulberg and believes it will be a factor:

"For sure, I'm going to use this experience. Experience is for sure on my side, you know? [Ulberg] is younger, I've got more experience, so it's how he's gonna use his skill a little bit more."

Check out the full interview featuring Jan Blachowicz's comments [5:20] below:

