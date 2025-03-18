  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Jan Blachowicz
  • Jan Blachowicz vows to shake up title race at UFC London, says he's taking Alex Pereira's spot as "next contender"

Jan Blachowicz vows to shake up title race at UFC London, says he's taking Alex Pereira's spot as "next contender"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Mar 18, 2025 23:01 GMT
Jan Blachowicz makes feelings known on UFC light heavyweight title race [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Jan Blachowicz (L) makes feelings known on UFC light heavyweight title race [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Jan Blachowicz recently vowed to shake up the light heavyweight title race at UFC London and do so at the expense of Alex Pereira. He noted that he intends to make a strong argument in his upcoming bout, which he believes will result in the promotion awarding him the next shot instead of an immediate rematch for 'Poatan'.

Ad

Blachowicz is set to make his octagon return when he takes on surging contender Carlos Ulberg in what could certainly insert the winner in the title picture. He has history with reigning champion Magomed Ankalaev as they fought to a draw when they competed for the then-vacant championship.

While speaking to MMA Junkie, Blachowicz made his intentions known that he plans to earn a decisive win over Ulberg and take Periera's number-one contender spot away from him. He mentioned that he wants to put any plans of an immediate rematch between Ankalaev and Pereira to a halt and regain the light heavyweight championship:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I will make everything to change this on Saturday. After my win against Ulberg, I'm gonna change this and I believe when I beat Carlos, I'm gonna be next contender... Abu Dhabi is good for me, I like Abu Dhabi."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jan Blachowicz's comments below:

Ad

Jan Blachowicz says his experience will be a factor in upcoming bout against Carlos Ulberg

Jan Blachowicz is confident ahead of his upcoming light heavyweight clash against Carlos Ulberg and plans to use his experience as an advantage.

Blachowicz comes into the bout as a former UFC light heavyweight champion with a 29-10-1 MMA record, while Ulberg comes into the bout with an 11-1 MMA record.

Ad

During the aforementioned interview, Blachowicz mentioned that he has a lot more experience in high profile fights compared to Ulberg and believes it will be a factor:

"For sure, I'm going to use this experience. Experience is for sure on my side, you know? [Ulberg] is younger, I've got more experience, so it's how he's gonna use his skill a little bit more."
Ad

Check out the full interview featuring Jan Blachowicz's comments [5:20] below:

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Gerard Crispin
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी