Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya: When is the UFC 259 press conference?

UFC 259 is three days away and all the fighters involved in the card will interact with each other and members of the press during the pre-fight press conference on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET. The presser will be held at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Fight Pass currently has a UFC 259 Pre-Fight Press Conference scheduled to take place at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, March 4th. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 28, 2021

Indian fans interested in watching the press conference will have to sacrifice sleep as it will be streamed live on March 5th at 3:25 AM IST.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya - What's at stake?

UFC 259 is a stacked pay-per-view card from top to bottom with three title fights on the main card. The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between reigning champion Jan Blachowicz (27-8 MMA) and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0).

The fight is Blachowicz's first title defense since he won the vacant title by defeating No. 3 ranked Dominick Reyes at UFC 253. Israel Adesanya will attempt to become the fifth two-division champion in UFC history.

The women's featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (20-4 MMA) will attempt a second successful defense of her title against Australian fighter Megan Anderson (11-4 MMA) in the co-main event. Nunes will attempt to extend her title fight winning streak to nine with a win over Anderson.

Advertisement

Bantamweight champion Petr Yan (15-1 MMA) is also set to settle his beef with No.1 ranked Aljamain Sterling (19-3 MMA) in the third title fight on the card.

The main card will also feature a lightweight contest between No.14 ranked Islam Makhachev (18-1 MMA) and Drew Dober (23-9 MMA) and a light heavyweight fight between No. 2 ranked Thiago Santos (21-8 MMA) and No. 4 ranked Aleksandar Rakic (13-2 MMA).

Advertisement

The featured fight on the UFC 259 preliminary card between bantamweight legend and Dominick Cruz and Casey Kenney is arguably the most interesting fight on the prelims. The bout marks the second non-title fight of Dominick Cruz's career since 2010 when he won the WEC bantamweight championship from Brian Bowles at WEC 47.