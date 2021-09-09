"I have to be ready for everything" - Jan Blachowicz on whether Glover Teixeira is a tougher opponent than Israel Adesanya

Jan Blachowicz is currently preparing for his second title defense, which will take place at UFC 267. The Polish powerhouse will face Brazilian veteran Glover Teixeira.

Blachowicz is coming off his first successful title defense earlier this year. At UFC 259, he defeated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The Pole was a betting underdog heading into the fight with Adesanya. In comparison, he's now the favorite against Glover Teixeira.

However, the Brazilian has made a career of putting in gritty performances and showing off veteran savvy to defeat upcoming prospects and contenders.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Jan Blachowicz was asked if he believes that Teixeira will pose a greater threat to him than Adesanya did. The Polish light heavyweight champion had the following to say:

"We'll see after the fight you know. But yeah, he's got... lot's of experience, many fights. He's got everything. He know how to fight in stand-up. Jiu-jitsu is high level. So I have to be ready for everything. But we will see you know. I believe that I'm going to knock him out. I do everything I can do to knock him out, but I have to be ready for a really tough, tough fight... That's gonna be the best Glover ever... So I have to also be the best Jan Blachowicz ever."

Jan Blachowicz reveals whether he prefers being the underdog or favorite

Jan Blachowicz's path to becoming the 205-pound champion was far from easy. Between April 2015 and April 2017 he went 1-4 in the UFC, and was incredibly close to being cut from the promotion.

But since then, Blachowicz has gone 9-1 and defeated some of the UFC's top fighters, including Dominick Reyes, Jared Cannonier and Israel Adesanya.

Cant believe it. Blachowicz using one of Adesanya’s own tricks against him.



Touching the face and jabbing from there😂 (Izzy did it to Tavares) pic.twitter.com/0DRUbQlG82 — Downward Elbow (@DownwardElbow) March 7, 2021

Due to the high level of opposition he's faced over the years, Jan Blachowicz has often found himself going into fights as a heavy underdog. Now his success is being recognized, that's no longer the case anymore.

Speaking in his interview with MMA Fighting, Blachowicz discussed whether it had an impact on him. He also revealed whether he has a preference when it comes to being an underdog or favorite.

"I don't care. That I'm underdog or not. I have to focus on my opponent. And I don't think what people say on the internet... I just focus on my job. You don't get any injuries, you do a good training camp. This is most important thing for me."

You can check out Jan Blachowicz's full interview with MMA Fighting below:

Also Read

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Harvey Leonard