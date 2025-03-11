  • home icon
  "Jan-Ulberg winner" - Fans play matchmaker for Jiri Prochazka after he tells Ariel Helwani his return timeline

"Jan-Ulberg winner" - Fans play matchmaker for Jiri Prochazka after he tells Ariel Helwani his return timeline

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Mar 11, 2025 01:15 GMT
UFC 311: Prochazka v Hill
Jiri Prochazka shares timeline for his return [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Jiri Prochazka last entered the octagon in January as he defeated Jamahal Hill via third-round TKO at UFC 311. The No. 2-ranked light heavyweight recently revealed that he is hoping to make his return sometime this summer.

MMA Orbit shared the news of Prochazka's planned timeline following his comments on The Ariel Helwani Show. The mixed martial arts media outlet asked fans to suggest opponents for the former light heavyweight champion, posting:

"🚨 | Jiri Prochazka tells @arielhelwani that he’d like to return in July or August. Who do you think he should fight next? 🤔 👇"

Check out the tweet from MMA Orbit below:

Fans shared their reaction by attempting to play matchmaker for the former light heavyweight champion. @ArjunTalksFight believes that he should face the winner of the upcoming clash between Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg:

"Jan-Ulberg Winner"

@druq3rnaut wants to see Magomed Ankalaev defend his title against Prochazka:

"YOOOO ANKALEV SHOULD GO AGAINST BIG BOY JIRI MAN!"

@Mirlord44 shared multiple potential matchups for the No. 2-ranked light heavyweight, all of which are contingent on upcoming bouts:

"Krylov if he win vs reyes. If not winner khail vs hill. Eventually ulberg if he wins vs Jan. If jan wins he can go directly to tt( history with Ankalaev)"

@MysticWikiMMA responded by sharing different potential matchups for Prochazka:

"No, not the winner of khalil vs hill. What if Hill wins? You’re stuck. If anything he fights winner of Ulberg/Jan. Loser of ulberg Jan fights the winner of Krylov Reyes."
Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions
Fan reactions

Jiri Prochazka reacts to Magomed Ankalaev labeling him as a fraud

Magomed Ankalaev dethroned Alex Pereira atop the light heavyweight division, defeating 'Poatan' via unanimous decision at UFC 313. He responded to a post from Jiri Prochazka after the bout, labeling the latter as a fraud.

The No. 2-ranked light heavyweight responded to those comments during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, stating:

"He don't know me. He don't know me. I don't know him personally. One thing what I can say to Ankalaev, he can think whatever he wants, but I know the only person who is a fraud is him because when I met him in the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, he was there, he was very nice, he was friendly, 'hello, nice to meet you, all good' and right now, he's a superstar and a big gangster and right now he's playing this game and he's hyped."
Check out Jiri Prochazka's full comments on Magomed Ankalaev below:

Prochazka added that he does not care about Ankalaev but has his eyes set on reclaiming the title. He claimed that nobody likes or respects the division's new champion.

