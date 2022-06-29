Watch: Janet Todd folds opponent in half with crushing body kick

Janet Todd, the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, has a major upcoming world title fight at ONE 159 on July 22.

Todd is scheduled to face Spain’s Lara Fernandez in the co-main event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The bout is scheduled for five rounds and will be for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

Ahead of the upcoming world title fight, ONE Championship posted some highlights of the highly talented striker.

On Instagram, ONE shared US-born Todd ending Anne Line Hogstad's night with a kick to the body. ONE posted the following clip:

"FOLDED 😱 Can Janet Todd become a two-sport ONE World Champion when she takes on Lara Fernandez at ONE 159?"

In this bout, Todd added another technical knockout finish to her already impressive resume. She snapped a body kick against Danish-born fighter Anne Line Hogstad and the latter was unable to continue.

The ONE world champion is currently on a six-fight winning streak, including notable victories over opponents such as Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Stamp Fairtex, and others. At ONE 159 on July 22 she will face off against 'Pizza Power' Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

Janet Todd vs. Lara Fernandez at ONE 159

Fernandez will make her debut in ONE Championship on July 22 and enters the organization with a well decorated past in Muay Thai. She will face Janet Todd for the interim belt because the reigning queen of the division, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, is currently focusing on motherhood for the time being, which will sideline her for a lengthy period.

'Pizza Power' Fernandez was very excited about the opportunity to compete in ONE Championship. On Instagram, she shared her thoughts on the bout.

"HERE IT IS! My time has finally come. On July 22 I will face Janet Todd for the ONE interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Title. I've been living in a cloud since I received the news It's time to keep bursting training and leaving my skin until the day comes, my day. I AM READY." [Translated via Instagram]

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd will not be defending her own belt, but will instead be looking to add an interim world championship in Muay Thai to her collection.

Speaking to SCMP MMA she said:

“I think it just kinda let into the Muay Thai area because I did get the [kickboxing] title so I wanted to kind of move into the Muay Thai area again. Muay Thai was actually the first area that I entered into... I started my quest towards the kickboxing one and now that I obtained that I try to come back to my Muay Thai roots a little bit.”

Watch the interview below:

ONE 159 will see these two decorated and talented fighters go to war against each other with the interim Muay Thai world championship on the line. The Spanish fighter Fernandez will be looking to leave a mark in her ONE debut while Todd is aiming to make history by becoming a rare two-sport ONE world champion.

