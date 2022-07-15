“I envision myself with the belt” - Janet Todd gunning for two-sport gold at ONE 159

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd is gunning for two-sport gold at ONE 159 on Friday, July 22. Todd envisions herself having her ‘Rocky’ moment of getting her hand raised inside the circle after a tough five-round battle.

Her fight against Lara ‘Pizza Power’ Fernandez, a WBC Muay Thai World Champion, will be one of her biggest challenges yet. Both women are on a collision course for the interim atomweight Muay Thai gold belt. The winner will face titleholder Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to unify the two belts as soon as Rodrigues returns from maternity leave.

Now that training is over, Janet ‘JT’ Todd only has one thing on her mind. The Californian-native told ONE:

“I envision myself with the belt at the end of the fight. You know, that’s always the mentality that I go in with every fight. I envision, like, at the end of the fight, my hands being raised and feeling that heavy belt strapped over my shoulder.”

Over the past few weeks, Janet Todd looked to head coach Bryan Popejoy and Muay Thai kickboxer Jackie Buntan to prepare her for the battle ahead. Todd is not one to post videos about herself since stepping away from Instagram, but her coach released behind-the-scenes footage of the Californian star warming up in the gym.

So, getting that bit of intel into her training was a massive treat for ‘JT’ fans.

Janet Todd looks so incredible that one wouldn’t think she hasn’t fought since last year. The atomweight kickboxing world champion is ready for gold.

Watch Janet Todd’s best fight highlight from ONE Championship

It’s no secret that Janet Todd is one the greatest Muay Thai and Kickboxing tacticians to come out of ONE Championship.

The Californian superstar takes boxing to a whole new level with her speed, unpredictability, and massive striking output, making her one of the most exciting female fighters to watch.

One of her greatest achievements to date was her complete shut out of defending kickboxing queen Stamp Fairtex for kickboxing gold at ONE: King of the Jungle. After losing to Stamp in her Muay Thai debut, Todd regrouped and secured a couple of victories, landing her a contender spot against the Thai superstar once again.

Todd’s performance was nothing short of masterful. The Californian hard-hitter clutched her first belt against the 115-pound slugger Stamp Fairtex.

Watch Janet Todd’s best highlights below:

