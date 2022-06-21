Watch: Janet Todd's frightening liver kick before ONE 159 title bid

You don't want to be on the business end of ONE atomweight kickboxing champion Janet Todd's frightening roundhouse kick to the body. Just look at how 'JT' nearly kicked the life out of Anne Line Hogtsad back in 2021.

The bout took place in April 2021 at ONE on TNT 2. It's one of the cleanest, most devastating body kicks you'll ever see:

The former Muay Thai world champion entered the match with an air of confidence upon herself, stalking Hogstad while answering everything thrown at her.

'JT' showed how she is one of the most complete Muay Thai kickboxers today as she handled Hogstad on all fronts. From distance control and counter-strike vision to handspeed in the pocket, Todd was way ahead.

Janet Todd showed tremendous speed in the pocket as Hogstand tried to enter her striking zone. It doesn't take an expert to see the huge speed difference between the two. 'JT' looked like she was running on twice the speed of Hogstad's.

Early in the second round, Todd snuck in a sneaky left round-house to the body after a jab. Hogstad might have been expecting a right cross off the jab. Instead, she was hit with a body kick that she may not have seen coming.

The result was a very audible reaction, where we could hear the wind getting violently sucked out of Hogstand before she fell to the floor in excruciating pain.

Watch the full fight here:

Janet Todd will face Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai belt at ONE 159

ONE atomweight kickboxing champion Janet Todd will look to create history by becoming the second fighter to claim a world title in a second sport in ONE Super Series. At ONE 159 on July 22, Todd will face promotional debutant Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Championship retweeted a post by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, who first broke the story. The tweet said:

“Breaking: ONE 159 co-main event pits Janet Todd against Lara Fernandez for interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Title”

Justin Barrasso @JustinBarrasso



si.com/mma/2022/05/26… Breaking: ONE 159 co-main event pits Janet Todd against Lara Fernandez for interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Title Breaking: ONE 159 co-main event pits Janet Todd against Lara Fernandez for interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Titlesi.com/mma/2022/05/26… https://t.co/oY9bVdElSO

At the moment, 'JT' is riding a six-fight winning streak in ONE Championship that includes her impactful title-winning performance against Stamp Fairtex. In 2021, the American champion focused on rising up the ranks in Muay Thai, with the goal of eventually fighting for the belt there.

Meanwhile, Lara Fernandez will be a newcomer to ONE Championship come ONE 159. Still, she'll be thrust into the title spotlight right away and it's easy to see why. Fernandez holds an impressive 40-13-3 striking record and is the current WBC Muay Thai flyweight champion and ISKA super featherweight world champion.

The winner of this bout will have a guaranteed title unification bout against the undisputed Muay Thai atomweight queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, who went on a hiatus due to her pregnancy.

