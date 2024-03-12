Janet Todd thanks Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship for making her "dreams come true"

Former ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd paid tribute to ONE Championship for giving her the opportunity to compete at the highest level of martial arts for one last time at ONE Fight Night 20.

Since calling the promotion her home in February 2019, the Boxing Works star has grown to be one of the most adored strikers in the promotion with her friendly and likable approach.

Above all, she’s walked the talk on the grandest stage of martial arts, even holding the division’s interim Muay Thai crown during Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' absence from competition.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson after her clash, Janet Todd praised ONE Championship and its Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for giving her and fellow female superstars the chance to inspire millions worldwide.

The 38-year-old veteran offered:

“I hope I inspire others to be the same. Thank you! I want to say, Chatri and the ONE Championship team, thank you for making this my home. I’m at a loss for words, but so grateful to have this platform to perform my craft, and this [a wreath of flowers] is for Chatri.”

Janet Todd added:

“Thank you so much for letting me be a part of your amazing promotion. You’ve supported me throughout this career, and I can’t thank you enough. You made my dreams come true, and I have these memories that I can cherish forever. Thank you so much!”

Janet Todd went down with a valiant display at ONE Fight Night 20

Though her retirement party didn’t go as planned, as she suffered a decision loss to Phetjeeja, the retiring veteran did not go out without giving a fight.

The California-based striker gave Phetjeeja arguably her toughest test on the global stage across the five-round war.

While she suffered a third promotional defeat, ‘The Queen’ moved to a perfect 6-0 under the ONE banner.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 20 card, held on International Women’s Day 2024, via replay for absolutely free.