The best photos from the historic ONE Fight Night 20 on International Women's Day 

A historical ONE Fight Night 20 card celebrating International Women’s Day 2024 hit the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in American primetime last Friday, March 8, and it was every bit thrilling from start to finish.

Featuring nine bouts across Muay Thai, MMA, submission grappling, and kickboxing, the female-only showcase proved why women deserve just as much of the spotlight as their male compatriots in the ever-evolving world of combat sports.

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, who faced multiple hurdles at the start of her career – even being forced to face boys due to a lack of opportunity – pulled off the biggest shock in the main event of the iconic night.

The 22-year-old Thai striking dynamo dished out a striking clinic of the highest order to upset Janet Todd across five rounds of kickboxing action, successfully unifying the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title in the process.

She couldn’t hold her emotions back when she was covered in gold confetti with the prized possession resting on her shoulder.

Phetjeeja didn't hold her emotions back after being crowned the undisputed queen.

It was an emotional farewell for the longtime divisional queen, who proceeded to lay her gloves on the global stage to confirm her retirement.

After reaching the highest of highs in ONE, including a couple of impeccable title-winning performances, ‘JT’ rode off into the sunset as one of the finest to ever grace the ONE circle at ONE Fight Night 20.

An emotional Janet Todd lays her gloves inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

In the co-main event, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Cristina Morales went to war, with the Brazilian coming out on top to decisively defend her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

The mom-champ stuck to her promise and displayed another all-out attacking performance, primarily using her vicious left kicks to inflict damage on the Spaniard from bell to bell.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues letting one rip against Cristina Morales.

Earlier action from ONE Fight Night 20

Before the two world title battles set the roof on fire inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai', several other pivotal mashups set the pace for a thrilling ONE Fight Night 20 bill.

Former strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan picked up her third successive victory in ONE against a spirited Martine Michieletto, one that puts her right at the front of the line for another possible shot at gold.

Jackie Buntan's missile-like punches constantly hit its target inside the Lumpinee Stadium.

Meanwhile, Mayssa Bastos and Kanae Yamada flew the flag high for submission grappling in the night’s second contest. Both women refused to budge into each other’s puzzling skills on the canvas.

And after a high-octane 10-minute war, the former took home a win to open her account in style.

Mayssa Bastos moving in for a a rear-naked choke against the ever-talented Kanae Yamada.

In atomweight Muay Thai, Shir Cohen saw off Teodora Kirilova with relative ease, sticking to her crisp boxing and punching power to kick off ONE Fight Night 20 with a second-round TKO.

Shir Cohen's ferocious fists starting the finishing sequence against Teodora Kirilova.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 20 bill via replay.