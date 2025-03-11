“Japan vs. the world” - Takeru Segawa already feeling the magnitude of ONE Championship’s return to Japan with ONE 172

Takeru Segawa can already feel the atmosphere less than two weeks before his fated super fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in one of the most hallowed grounds in martial arts.

Ad

The Japanese legend will face off against Rodtang in a flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Takeru expressed his determination to step inside the cage, especially with ONE 172 taking the unofficial bill of Japan taking on the world.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Takeru Segawa posted:

"Two weeks left until the match. Japan vs. the World. We will definitely win."

ONE 172 is ONE Championship's return to Japan after it staged ONE 165 in January 2024, a card that Takeru headlined when he challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Of the 14 fights announced for ONE 172, 12 will feature a Japanese fighter.

With Takeru taking the spot in the main event, three other Japanese stars will take their shot at ONE Championship gold later this month.

Ad

Kana Morimoto, a multi-time K-1 Kickboxing world champion, will challenge Phetjeeja for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title, while Yuya Wakamatsu will face off against old foe Adriano Moraes for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title.

Masaaki Noiri, a two-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion, will then feature in the co-main event when he faces ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Ad

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Takeru Segawa plans to lay it all on the line against Rodtang at ONE 172

Takeru Segawa is prepared to leave it all on the line when he takes on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the showcloser of ONE 172.

Taking to the press during his ONE 172 open workout, Takeru promised to deliver a performance that his hometown fans would remember him for:

"With less than three weeks left, we're almost there. I'll fight with everything I have until the match, and I hope all fans will fight alongside me. On the event day, I'll definitely win and deliver a performance that will make you glad you supported me, so please cheer for me," said Takeru.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.