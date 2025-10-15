“Japanese fans see this as revenge” - Yuki Yoza wants to beat Superlek to avenge Takeru loss

Former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza of Japan won’t just be fighting for himself at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16.

Aside from representing his country on the global stage at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, he also wants to redeem his good friend and teammate, Takeru Segawa.

Yoza will face ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, the same man who handed Takeru one of the worst defeats of his distinguished career.

‘The Kicking Machine’ pulverized ‘Natural Born Krusher’s' legs for five full rounds at ONE 165 in January 2024 inside the same Tokyo venue.

Now, the 27-year-old star wants to return the favor and send Superlek limping back home to Thailand.

"My mindset hasn't changed much. But Japanese fans see this as revenge. Fans worldwide expect Superlek to win. I look forward to surprising them in a good way," Yoza stated in a ONE Championship interview.

Meanwhile, Yoza has been training intensively with Takeru at Team Vasileus in preparation for their respective matches.

‘Natural Born Krusher’ will face Denis Puric on the same card. With Takeru giving him valuable advice about Superlek's strengths and weaknesses, Yoza is ready to shock the world at ONE 173.

Yuki Yoza grateful to test himself with the finest strikers on the planet

Yuki Yoza took his talents to ONE Championship to battle the best of the best.

The Japanese striker passed his initial test against Elbrus Osmanov, followed by a jaw-dropping win over former bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

Now, it's time for Yoza to meet the alpha, Superlek Kiatmoo9. The former K-1 champion explained in the same interview with ONE:

"There are no weak fighters in ONE. Everyone has world-class skills and strong mental toughness. Being able to fight on this stage, against the best in the world, is truly the ultimate as a fighter."

