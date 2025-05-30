Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa hints at return, already gearing up for “for the next match” in ONE Championship

Takeru Segawa could be returning to the ONE Championship ring sooner rather than later.

The Japanese superstar revealed on Instagram that he's back to his usual hardworking self while hitting the pads with Team Vasileus head coach Masakazu Watanabe.

Takeru also hinted that he's preparing for his impending return to action. He posted:

"For the next match."

Takeru Segawa is undoubtedly one of the greatest kickboxers in history and arguably the most successful Japanese striker of all time.

'The Natural Born Krusher' is the only three-division K-1 Kickboxing champion after he held the promotion's super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight championships from 2015 to 2018.

He eventually debuted in ONE Championship in January 2024.

Takeru is also coming off one of the biggest fights in kickboxing history when he fought Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, in the main event of the stacked ONE 172 super card in March.

Around 15,000 fans packed the historic Saitama Super Arena to watch their hometown hero vanquish the Thai megastar in one of the most hallowed grounds in combat sports.

Takeru's fight against Rodtang was initially scheduled for the Japanese superstar's ONE Championship debut, but 'The Iron Man' was forced out of their supposed January 2024 duel due to injury.

Nevertheless, the pair was finally between the ropes to cap years of anticipation.

The fight, however, lasted 80 seconds after Rodtang knocked Takeru out with a diabolical left hook that left the Japanese faithful in utter shock.

Takeru, the number two flyweight kickboxing contender, now looks to wipe that bitter loss with a redeeming victory in his next match under ONE Championship's bright lights.

Takeru Segawa gets love from his Thai fans

Takeru Segawa was in Bangkok this past week, not to seek Rodtang out, but to support his Team Vasileus teammate Yuki Yoza at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Yoza had a stellar ONE Championship debut when he dominated Elbrus Osmanov for the unanimous decision win at Lumpinee Stadium.

Following Yoza's victory, Takeru and ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri met with the fans who gathered outside the arena and received a surprising welcome.

Takeru Segawa shared on Instagram that his Thai fans want him to avenge his shock loss to Rodtang from ONE 172.

He posted:

"After the tournament, I did some fan service with Masaaki and the kids 🤝 I'm really happy that I have more and more fans in Thailand 🇹🇭 They told me to get revenge on Rodtang and that got me fired up! I was happy that there were fans who supported me regardless of their home country. I'll definitely win next time!!"

