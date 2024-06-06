Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov payouts: Comparing previous purses of UFC Louisville headliners

UFC Louisville event is scheduled to be headlined by a five-round middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, on June 8, 2024. Former UFC middleweight title challenger Cannonier is currently at the No. 4 position in the UFC middleweight rankings, while Imavov holds the No. 7 spot.

America's Cannonier is on a two-fight win streak, having beaten Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori. In his most recent fight, which transpired in June 2023, Cannonier bested Vettori via unanimous decision.

On the other hand, the Dagestan-born French fighter Imavov has notched an NC (No Contest) and a win in his latest pair of octagon appearances. His fight against Chris Curtis in June 2023 ended in an NC after an accidental clash of heads incapacitated Curtis. In his latest fight, Imavov defeated Roman Dolidze via majority decision in February 2024.

Cannonier and Imavov are likely to be among the top earners on the card. Per InsideSport, Cannonier reportedly bagged $520k for his win against Sean Strickland. His base pay for the matchup was believed to be $400k, with a win bonus of $100k and sponsorship payout of $20k.

Considering that, Cannonier's estimated pay for his last fight, a win over Marvin Vettori, was computed to be even higher, factoring in the 'Fight of the Night' performance bonus he earned against Vettori. Cannonier possibly accrued over $550k against Vettori.

Cannonier could likely secure a purse in the same ballpark in his upcoming fight. Meanwhile, Imavov's payout for his fight against Roman Dolidze saw him reportedly earn $256k, per The Sports Daily. Imavov could potentially secure a similar purse against Cannonier. The aforementioned figures are estimates and haven't been officially confirmed by the UFC.

A closer look at the UFC Louisville fight card

While the headlining match of UFC Louisville has Jared Cannonier taking on Nassourdine Imavov in an exciting middleweight showdown, the Dominick Reyes-Dustin Jacoby light heavyweight co-headliner also promises to be a barnburner.

Elsewhere on the UFC Louisville main card, top prospect Raul Rosas Jr. will return to the octagon, as will fighters like Julian Marquez and Miguel Baeza. Moreover, the preliminary card will feature fighters like Thiago Moises, Andrea Lee, Montana De La Rosa, and Cody Stamann. It'll also see the debut of Puja Tomar, who'll be the UFC's first female Indian fighter.

The UFC's official website has listed the UFC Louisville fight card as follows (*Kindly note that the card is subject to change):

Main Card

Middleweight bout: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Light heavyweight bout: Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby

Bantamweight bout: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

Middleweight bout: Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Middleweight bout: Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reese

Welterweight bout: Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano

Preliminary card

Lightweight bout: Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein

Welterweight bout: Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates

Women's flyweight bout: Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa

Bantamweight bout: Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler

Bantamweight bout: John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos

Women's strawweight bout: Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes

Bantamweight bout: Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus

Women's strawweight bout: Rayanne dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar

