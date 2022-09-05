"Jared Cannonier will knock you into the f***ing next dimension" - Joe Rogan ardently defends Israel Adesanya's gameplan that fans accused of being "boring"

Israel Adesanya came under a lot of criticism for his recent title defense against Jared Cannonier, which many deemed lackluster. Joe Rogan has now come to Adesanya's defense and justified the middleweight champion's gameplan against Cannonier.

Rogan noted that 'The Killa Gorilla' is a lethal KO artist who has even recorded knockouts at heavyweight and light heavyweight. According to the UFC color commentator, the strategy adopted by Adesanya was the only way to victory against Cannonier. The 55-year-old told Kamaru Usman during a recent episode of JRE:

"If you wanna fight Jared Cannonier, you better fight in that way. Because Jared Cannonier will knock you into the f***ing next dimension. Like that guy is a huge 185 [lbs.], who has ruthless knockout power. He was knocking people out at heavyweight, knocking people out at light heavyweight and knocking people dead at 185 [lbs.]. If you wanna fight Jared Cannonier, you gotta fight that way."

Watch the clip below:

Catch the full episode below:

Jared Cannonier started his UFC career at heavyweight where he notched a KO win over Cyril Asker. 'The Killa Gorilla' also has a KO win over Nick Roehrick at light heavyweight apart from three knockouts at middleweight where he currently competes.

Israel Adesanya compares himself to Floyd Mayweather and Muhammad Ali while responding to criticism for his performance against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya adopted his signature touch-and-move approach to outpoint Jared Cannonier over the course of five rounds at UFC 276. However, fans were unimpressed with Adesanya's seemingly lackluster but extremely technical display.

Responding to criticism for his performance against Cannonier, 'The Last Stylebender' compared himself to combat sports legends Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Floyd Mayweather and Muhammad Ali. According to Adesanya, all great fighters reach a point in their career where people desperately want to see them lose. The middleweight champion said during the UFC 276 post-fight presser:

"Look, I’ve said this: the greats, they all get to this point. I’ve seen it when I was just a fan. Still a fan. Anderson Silva. GSP. I remember fights where I was like ‘That was a fantastic fight’ and people were just booing them. GSP. One of the GOATs. And people would just boo them. And I’m like what the f—k are you guys watching? You dumb f—ks. Ali, Mayweather ... the same thing,” he continued. “You get to this point where you’re so great, people just want to see you fall no matter what."

Watch Israel Adesanya's appearance at the UFC 276 post-fight scrum below:

Edited by C. Naik