"We're definitely climbing up the ladder" - Jarred Brooks hypes up ONE Championship's deal with Prime Video

Jarred Brooks is all kinds of hyped up after ONE Championship announced its five-year deal with American streaming giant Prime Video.

ONE Championship sealed a partnership with Amazon’s streaming service that will see 12 live events broadcast each year. The deal could also lead to the promotion holding a fight card on US soil in 2023.

Brooks, who’s based in Michigan, said ONE Championship’s deal with Prime Video puts the promotion in a coveted digital space along with the NFL.

In an interview with South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor, Brooks said:

“It's huge, especially for like, United States viewership. And, you know, the things that ONE's trying to accomplish. Then, we're definitely climbing up the ladder with that deal. So we'll see where it takes us a couple of years from now as well.”

The deal with Prime Video isn’t first time that ONE Championship has worked with a streaming giant. The promotion had a deal with Netflix back in 2022 for The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.

The show saw ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong as the host, while ONE Championship Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy Niharika Singh was the advisor.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition won the “Best Adaptation of an Existing Format” and “Best Non-Scripted Entertainment” awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021.

Catch Brooks' interview with SCMP MMA below:

Jarred Brooks believes ONE Championship can grab hold of the US market

There has always been the perception that American audiences aren't too keen on watching lighter weight classes in mixed martial arts. Jarred Brooks, however, plans to change that.

There’s already a demand for lighter weight classes in Asia, but Americans, more often than not, are usually drawn to the bigger guys.

Discussing that, Brooks said:

“You know, the American market is different from the Asian market, right? So, as far as people in my weight class go the American market still has to really get the respect for our weight class. So I think that at the end of the day, I think I can definitely sell it no matter what.”

American audiences, by and large, see fighters at welterweight to heavyweight as the needle-movers of the sport. That leaves guys like Brooks, who fights at strawweight, and the smaller fighters at a disadvantage.

Nevertheless, Jarred Brooks is ready to change the American perception.

“But in the United States, trust me, I'll have the whole Midwest in there.”

