  Jarred Brooks looking to make a splash at flyweight: "I'm going to be bigger than you've ever seen"

Jarred Brooks looking to make a splash at flyweight: “I'm going to be bigger than you've ever seen”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Nov 21, 2024 06:59 GMT
Jarred Brooks - Photo by ONE Championship
Jarred Brooks - Photo by ONE Championship

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks of the United States is getting ready to move up to flyweight for his next bout, and he wants to leave a lasting impression.

Brooks, who has all but completely conquered the strawweight division, is going north to flyweight to take on no.4-ranked contender 'Lightning' Reece McLaren of Australia. And he can't wait to make a statement.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Brooks says fans, and Reece McLaren, should be prepared for his best version yet.

'The Monkey God' said:

"Well, one, who else is in the division who wants to fight me at this point? And on short notice? I want to stay acclimated in that ring and fight every two to three months."

Brooks added:

"So I'm super excited to show the world that I can go up a weight class, even though I am a small strawweight, right? I'm probably the smallest strawweight on the roster, weight-wise. I make weight super easy but watch me. You're going to see me, December 6, and I'm going to be bigger than you've ever seen. And I think that that's going to surprise Reece McLaren too."

Fans won't have to wait long to see Jarred Brooks back in action.

Jarred Brooks throws down with Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video

Interim strawweight MMA king 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks is set to face no.4-ranked 'Lightning' Reece McLaren in a three-round flyweight MMA bout.

The two will clash at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

Edited by C. Naik
हिन्दी