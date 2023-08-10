Jarred Brooks plans to learn more from the “guru of jiu-jitsu” Mikey Musumeci in Las Vegas

Jarred Brooks revealed his plans to train with Mikey Musumeci after losing against him at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

On Friday, August 4, Brooks attempted to dethrone Musuemci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title. Despite his valiant effort, the ONE strawweight world champion came up short when Musumeci secured a triangle-armbar.

‘The Monkey God’ isn’t accustomed to losing, but he showcased phenomenal sportsmanship in the aftermath. Several days after ONE Fight Night 13, Brooks reflected on his submission grappling loss with an extended message on Instagram, which featured the following quote:

“I’m gutted to be honest. At least I get to tell my daughter that I got to share the ring with Mikey one day when she is older, Mikey has an amazing spirit, and he has done a lot for the sport of jujitsu hats off for the submission and getting to finish like he promised.”

Jarred Brooks concluded by saying:

“MMAguys don’t get it twisted. I’m still at one of the best ever in mixed martial arts. And I have only gotten better because of Mikey thank you for the pasta and the roll brother. Much love to you and your family and can’t wait to come to Vegas, and learn more from the guru of jujitsu himself #wegoupnotdown!”

Jarred Brooks made his ONE Championship debut in November 2021, defeating Lito Adiwang by second-round submission. Over the next six months, Brooks solidified himself as a world title contender with wins against Hiroba Minowa and Bokang Masunyane.

In December 2022, Brooks fought Joshua Pacio for the ONE strawweight world title. After five rounds of action, ‘The Monkey God’ emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

It’s unclear who's next for the American, but he’s proved the division could be in his control for a while.