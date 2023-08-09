LOOK: Jarred Brooks daps it up with Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang following world title showdown

Jarred Brooks shared a wholesome moment with Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang after falling short at ONE Fight Night 13.

On August 4, Brooks sought greatness by challenging Musumeci for his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title. If ‘The Monkey God’ had emerged victorious, he would have solidified his legacy as a two-sport world champion. Unfortunately for him, things didn’t go as planned despite his valiant effort.

Brooks attempted to overpower Musumeci with his top-tier wrestling skills before being submitted by a triangle armbar. Although he lost the submission grappling match, the ONE strawweight MMA world champion showcased his sportsmanship by sharing a photo on Instagram with Musumeci and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

‘The Monkey God’ captioned his Instagram post with the following:

“Three champs ! @rodtang_jimungnon @mikeymusumeci #muaytai #mma #jiujitsu”

Jarred Brooks deserves credit for stepping out of his comfort zone to challenge himself. The 30-year-old will likely return to the ONE strawweight MMA division, where he holds a promotional record of 4-0. He last fought in December 2022, dethroning Joshua Pacio with a unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Mikey Musumeci continued his dominance of the ONE flyweight submission grappling division. Since making his promotional debut in April 2022, the American superstar has won five consecutive matches, including four for a world title. It’s unclear who is next for the 27-year-old.

For those who haven’t seen ONE Fight Night 13, the replay featuring Mikey Musumeci vs. Jarred Brooks and more can be seen for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.