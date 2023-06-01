Jarred Brooks predicts Mansur Malachiev grappling onslaught in clash against Jeremy Miado

Hailing from the mecca of grapplers, many expect Mansur Malachiev to do what he does best at ONE Fight Night 11 – put on a grappling clinic.

The Dagestani is set to make his debut against Jeremy Miado in a strawweight bout inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium next Friday, June 9, ready to showcase the elite wrestling that has taken him to a pristine 10-0 record.

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks is eager to catch the Universal Fighters’ athlete in action too, knowing he might eventually cross paths should the star continue his perfect streak in ONE Championship.

For his first appearance, ‘The Monkey God’ expects the 32-year-old to storm out of his corner to go for the kill with his bread and butter.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Brooks had this to say about Mansur Malachiev:

“Mansur is probably going to try and take him down as soon as possible.”

While the Dagestan resident will try to bank on his craft on the canvas, Miado has warned that he has adequate knowledge in that area to go up against the grappling specialist.

In a previous interview with the promotion, Miado said he wouldn’t mind slugging it out on the canvas against Mansur Malachiev should the battle unfold there.

He told ONE:

“In my last few fights, my improved wrestling skills allowed me to be more comfortable in throwing out strikes since I’m sure my wrestling will definitely hold up and I know how to get out of those situations.”

Fans eager to catch Mansur Malachiev in action can tune in to ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9. North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

