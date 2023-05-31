Jeremy Miado wouldn’t mind waging a stand-up war against Mansur Malachiev

Jeremy Miado will look to continue his incredible run of wins at ONE Fight Night 11.

With finishes over Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams last year, Miado hopes to continue his positive momentum from last year against undefeated debutant Mansur Malachiev on June 9.

Facing off against the Russian prospect at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Filipino contender is under no confusion about what his opponent is going to try and do in the fight.

At this point in his career, Miado believes that he has the skill and experience to stop his opponent from dominating the fight. Particularly with his newfound wrestling game.

Looking to hand Malachiev the first loss of his pro career while aiming to secure his fifth consecutive victory, ‘The Jaguar’ is ready and willing to counter his opponent’s grappling and trade blows on the feet if the fight comes to it.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Jeremy Miado spoke about his confidence going into this fight and how he knows he always has his striking game to fall back on:

“I’m fine when it comes to the striking game.”

As one of the strawweight athletes in the upper echelons of the division, another triumphant outing under the ONE spotlight could see him position himself as a dark horse for the strawweight world title, currently in the hands of Jarred Brooks.

But before he dreams of glory, he must tackle the task at hand on June 9. Fans in North America with an Amazon Prime subscription can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card live and for free.

