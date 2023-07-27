Jarred Brooks puts fans in stitches with hilarious Mikey Musumeci impersonation

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks recently posted a video of him imitating his ONE fight Night 13 opponent, ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci. 'The Monkey God' will jump into the world of submission grappling to challenge 'Darth Rigatoni' for his coveted world title. To jokingly get inside his opponent's head, Brooks posted a hilarious video of his preparation tactics.

Here is the video as posted on Intagram:

"Jarred Brooks takes a shot at the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion 😂 Do you think "The Monkey God" can dethrone Mikey Musumeci on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? 🏆 @the_monkeygod"

As funny this video was, this is highly unusual for 'The Monkey God'. The former amateur wrestling champion often favors good ol' trash-talk over friendly banter. Perhaps it's due to Musumeci's near-ridiculous level of friendliness that Jarred Brooks couldn't say anything mean to the wholesome 'Darth Rigatoni'. So far, however, the pre-fight verbal sparring has been funny and entertaining.

Fans are eating it up in the comments section:

@lockemus and @arab_sensation23 couldn't handle the squat and the Mikey Sit:

"LMAOOOO" Do that squat sit he does in the cage."

"The Mikey sit had me rolling"

Here are more comments:

@rolling_rad expressed his excitement for the bout:

"😂😂😂I've never been more excited for a sub grappling match in @onechampionship"

@llorracwerdna praises the build-up as one for the ages:

"This build up to the fight just keeps getting better and better"

Brooks squares off against Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13, which goes down on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The event will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.