ONE Championship has treated me like nothing less than family - Jarred Brooks raves about his new home

Jarred Brooks is enjoying his time in ONE Championship and recently opened up about his new promotion.

One thing Brooks has been really happy with is how he’s being treated in ONE. In his post-fight interview last Friday night, Brooks had great things to say about his latest MMA promotion.

“Man, I absolutely love it. ONE Championship has treated me like nothing less than like family. They want to promote me, they want to put me in the spotlight. And that’s what I was born to do. Ever since I was born, my dad always told me that I was going to be a superstar. It doesn’t matter if it was acting, if it was singing, rapping, anything like that, I’m willing to go and put my heart and soul out to the camera, and yeah, I’m going to fight for it too,” said Brooks.

The No.3-ranked ONE Championship strawweight joined the Singapore-based promotion last year and has since recorded two impressive victories. The first was a second-round submission of Lito Adiwang last November. The most recent win was a one-sided annihilation of Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Only the Brave.

Since joining ONE, Brooks has delivered on the goods. He has effectively hurled some good-hearted trash talk at would-be opponents, and then backed up the smack in the circle.

Jarred Brooks has "utmost respect" for Hiroba Minowa

While he absolutely dominated No.4-ranked strawweight contender Hiroba Minowa, Jarred Brooks says the Japanese fighter was tough as nails. As a result, Brooks was unable to secure a finish, despite dominating the entirety of the bout.

“Man, wow, he is— they should call him The Japanese Zombie, that kid is very hard to finish. And he’s super crafty on the ground, a lot more than to the outside eye. He was super crafty, and you have to worry about Hiroba no matter what. And he’s young too, I know he’s going to want to get that win back in the next few years. Yeah utmost respect to Hiroba Minowa, that kid is a gangster for sure," said Brooks.

What’s next for Jarred Brooks? There’s nowhere to go but up. He’s currently sitting at the No.3 spot at strawweight, with only former strawweight king Yosuke Saruta and South African Bokang ‘Little Giant’ Masunyane ranked higher.

But it would hardly be a shocker if Brooks was able to leapfrog those two to book a title shot against reigning ONE strawweight world champion Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio, next.

Whatever is next for ‘The Monkey God,’ there’s no denying he’s positioned himself as one of the promotion’s biggest stars today.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim