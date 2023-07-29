Jarred Brooks ready to bring the fire against Mikey Musumeci in submission grappling debut

Jarred Brooks is ready to silence the doubters in his upcoming submission grappling match against Mikey Musumeci.

On August 4, Brooks plans to make history in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. The reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion will have an opportunity to become a two-sport world champion by taking out the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, Musumeci, who holds a promotional record of 4-0.

ONE Championship recently shared a quote on Instagram of Musumeci claiming he can finish Brooks anywhere in a submission grappling match. The social media post was captioned:

“"Darth Rigatoni" can do it all 😤 Will Mikey Musumeci retain the flyweight submission grappling throne against Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? 🏆 @mikeymusumeci @the_monkeygod”

Brooks appeared in the comment section by addressing those who are doubting him against Musumeci:

“I will show you all I’m a more exciting match than any one he has ever faced! Sleep on me pls”

Mikey Musumeci will have an experience advantage in the submission grappling world title match against Jarred Brooks. With that said, the ONE strawweight MMA world champion could surprise people with his aggressive wrestling style.

Brooks’ grappling skills have led to a 4-0 promotional record, including his latest win when he dethroned Joshua Pacio by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Musumeci has been unbeatable since joining ONE. The 27-year-old holds a promotional record of 4-0, with his three being world title bouts. He defended his throne for the second time on May 5 by submitting Osamah Almarwai by rear-naked choke.

Mikey Musumeci vs. Jarred Brooks will be the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13, which takes place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The August 4 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.