Jarred Brooks says Demetrious Johnson, Joseph Lasiri, and Jonathan Di Bella on his radar after he’s "done" with Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks has never been the kind of fighter that holds his cards close to his chest in terms of what he wants to accomplish under the ONE Championship banner.

Since signing with the promotion, ‘The Monkey God’ has called his own shots in the strawweight MMA division and delivered on them with his performances.

His upcoming strawweight title defense in a rematch with Joshua Pacio at ONE 166 is dominating his focus right now, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t got a long-term plan already figured out.

With dreams of facing off against one of the greatest of all time and becoming a two-sport world champion, Jarred Brooks has big plans for his next few contests.

He revealed a three-fight plan during a recent interview with FightWave, which kicks off with beating Pacio on March 1:

“Once I’m done with Joshua, after that, I want to fight Demetrious in November in Atlanta, Georgia, and when I beat Demetrious Johnson, I want to go against Joseph Lasiri or I want to go against Jonathan Di Bella.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks cannot afford to take Joshua Pacio lightly

This kind of long term planning isn’t something that often goes according to schedule in the sport of MMA, where anything can happen and Jarred Brooks knows this.

He has always attempted to build into bigger things with each consecutive victory but one thing he can’t do is look past Joshua Pacio at ONE 166.

The strawweight champion may have dethroned Pacio back in 2022, but in the time since, ‘The Passion’ has been making improvements and working his way back to this spot.

Defending his title is just the first step of Brooks’ three-fight plan. But the fact of the matter is, there will be no champion vs. champion matchups on the horizon for now if he is unable to beat his former foe for a second time.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 via global pay-per-view. Check your local listings for more details.