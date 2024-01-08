Jarred Brooks says Demetrious Johnson and Joshua Pacio are the only names on his 2024 hit list 

Jarred Brooks is not one to shy away from putting it out into the world exactly what he wants and how he intends on getting it.

That confidence in his own abilities has led to an undefeated run in ONE Championship, where the reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion has called his shot and taken it.

Heading into 2024, ‘The Monkey God’ has two main goals that he hopes to accomplish in the next 12 months, and both revolve around facing and defeating two specific opponents.

Brooks has been very vocal in the past about wanting to face one of the greatest of all time in the ONE flyweight world champion, Demetrious Johnson.

Before he can hope to secure a bout against the champion of the weight class above, he must defend his 26 pounds of gold in a rematch with former champ Joshua Pacio.

Brooks laid out his plans in an interview with Nick Atkin:

“Jarred Brooks ‘The Monkey God’ versus the mouse, or Monkey God versus ‘The Passion.’ Let’s get it. I want to see both of those fights. I want to see them [this year].”

Watch the full interview below:

Beating Joshua Pacio for a second time is a big challenge that is awaiting Jarred Brooks

Fortunately for Jarred Brooks, he hasn’t had to go in search of one of these matchups as it is already on his doorstep.

Brooks will defend his title against the man he took the gold from in a rematch at ONE 166 on March 1, which marks ONE Championship’s debut in Qatar.

Joshua Pacio will look to once again reclaim the strawweight gold inside the Lusail Sports Arena after bouncing back from his loss to Brooks with a win over Mansur Malachiev.

With both men confident that they have what it takes to walk away with the strawweight gold in revenge or repeat, you can’t afford to miss this highly anticipated clash at the top of the division.

ONE 166 will air live on March 1 in U.S. primetime. Check your local listings for more details.