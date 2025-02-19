Jarred Brooks says fans will see him as “the true strawweight world champion” after ONE 171 trilogy fight against Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks is confident there's only one possible outcome in his trilogy fight against Joshua Pacio, and that is him leaving Qatar with the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

The fierce rivals will square off for the third time in the main event of the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Lusail Sports Arena.

Brooks, the interim ONE strawweight MMA world champion, said in the press conference for ONE 171 that fans will remember him as the true king of the division.

"I want to be remembered as the true strawweight world champion. Hello, Qatar. How are you guys doing tonight? I am so pleased to be in front of all of you, and I cannot wait for Thursday. I'm surprised that Josh spoke without my permission. So I'm very surprised that he decided to speak and said that he was going to win this fight," said Jarred Brooks.

Pacio, the ONE strawweight MMA world champion, and Brooks have split their first two matches against each other over the division's gold.

Brooks took the first win when he outclassed Pacio for the ONE strawweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE 164 in Manila.

Pacio evened the score at 1-1 when he regained the throne in their world title rematch when Brooks was handed a disqualification loss at ONE 166: Qatar in March 2024.

Despite winning the gold, Pacio often said his victory over Brooks wasn't how he envisioned it.

ONE 171 will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Watch the entire ONE 171 pre-event press conference below:

Jarred Brooks vows a fitting show closer at ONE 171 with Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks is ready to end ONE 171 in the best way possible.

During the card's open workouts at Place Vendôme, Brooks said he wants to put on an absolute showing in front of the fans who spent their hard-earned money to watch him throw it down with Pacio for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title.

Brooks said:

"We're going to show you guys the energy that you deserve on Thursday. Everybody deserves an amazing fight, you guys work hard, you guys push yourselves to your highest capabilities, and I want to be the person who represents all of you."

