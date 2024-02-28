Jarred Brooks says Joshua Pacio’s striking will be his undoing: “He's gonna be a little bit easier to take down”

Jarred Brooks is anticipating that his grappling will be key to keeping hold of his strawweight MMA world title this week at ONE 166.

The defending champion is set to put his belt on the line for the first time against the man that he initially beat to claim the throne in the first place.

His first fight with Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 was a good contest between the two men but it certainly left things for both of them to work on ahead of the rematch.

For Pacio, he was able to keep the fight standing but wasn’t able to capitalize on the moments where the contest played out as a striking match-up.

Jarred Brooks told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview that he anticipates Pacio trying to be a bit more active and elusive on the feet which will only open him up more for grappling exchanges:

“Josh, he's gonna probably looking for angles. He's gonna try to move his feet a little bit more and he's going to try more boxing. But if he does boxing and keeps his feet moving then he's gonna be a little bit easier to take down as well.”

Watch the full interview below:

Joshua Pacio’s strategy could play right into the game plan of Jarred Brooks

Having won the first fight, Jarred Brooks still has things he can improve upon but he also has the benefit of knowing he can get the job done even when everything doesn’t fall into place for him.

Their first fight will likely force Joshua Pacio into being more aggressive and active with his striking if he wants to make the most of the exchanges but that could play right into Brooks’ hands.

His takedown defense was effective the first time around but that was partly because of his strong stance and more efficient approach on the feet.

Brooks will be hoping that by forcing his opponent to open up more as a result of their first encounter, he will be easier to have success against with his wrestling.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.