Jarrell Miller's Arrest: Boxer’s unexpected humor caught on police body cam while in handcuffs 

Heavyweight boxer Jarrell Miller seemed to be in a good mood while being arrested for alleged carjacking and burglary with assault.

In late December 2023, Miller was matched up against Daniel Dubois for a heavyweight boxing showcase in Saudi Arabia called Day of Reckoning. ‘Big Baby’ weighed in for the fight at an astonishing 333 pounds, likely playing a factor in his cardio failing him.

Miller showcased a valiant effort early, but Dubois took over the boxing match in the later rounds. Less than ten seconds before going to the scorecards, referee Michael Alexander stepped in and stopped the fight as ‘Big Baby’ took too much damage, making ‘Dynamite’ the winner by tenth-round TKO.

Little did Miller know that his luck would quickly go from bad to worse. Earlier this month, ‘Big Baby’ allegedly went to a car dealership and attacked an employee before stealing a truck. The heavyweight boxer was later arrested, with bodycam footage recently released by TMZ.

While being arrested, Miller asked if he could tell his brother nearby what was happening. He began describing his brother when a police officer asked, ‘Does he look like you?’ The 35-year-old responded by saying this while smiling:

“Nah, He's white as a motherf*cker. He's my God brother!"

Watch the bodycam footage of Jarrell Miller being arrested below:

Jarrell Miller releases a statement about his recent arrest

Jarrell Miller’s recent arrest was another chapter of his controversial boxing life. Between 2018 and 2022, Miller was suspended from boxing after being caught for using performance-enhancing drugs. ‘Big Baby’ bounced back from the adversity, and he plans to do the same when he goes to court.

Miller released the following statement about his arrest on Instagram:

“GOD is good. GOD is great! First and foremost. THANK YOU SINCERELY to my family, team, friends and countless supporters from around the world who have relentlessly lifted me in prayer since this unfortunate ordeal began. GOD gives the toughest battles to HIS strongest soldiers.”

Miller continued:

“Also, extending a VERY special thanks to my trailblazing attorney John Weekes who says "After the facts are revealed, we are ALL confident, he will be vindicated.” I am prayerful and look forward to a favorable resolution of this case. PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!! - Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller”

Jarrell Miller plead not guilty to the accusations of carjacking, burglary, and assault. It’s unclear when he will go to trial, but the heavyweight boxer seems confident that he will be acquitted of the charges in a court of law.