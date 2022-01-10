Javier Mendez claims Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev would both dominate Charles Oliveira

Javier Mendez believes both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev would be able to get the better of current 155-pound king Charles Oliveira in a fight.

Speaking on a live stream on his YouTube channel, Mendez opined that both Dagestani fighters would dominate Oliveira in the grappling department and ultimately win the fight:

"I know they both would beat Charles, in my opinion... Stylistically wise, Islam could strike, he can kick. Khabib wasn't a great kicker. Khabib would have to go straight to the grappling with Charles and probably dominate him there. As a matter of fact, I know he would. I know Khabib would dominate him there. And I kind of feel, my personal opinion, as great as Charles is, I think Islam would dominate him there too."

After Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport of MMA, the UFC's lightweight division was left without a champion. Oliveira fought Michael Chandler for the vacant title at UFC 262. After taking heavy damage in the first round, the Brazilian bounced back and scored a TKO victory in the second round to secure the lightweight throne.

Oliveira put his title on the line recently against Dustin Poirier. 'Do Bronx' once again overcame adversity to secure a third-round finish against 'The Diamond'.

Javier Mendez shares his thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov as a coach

A few months ago, Javier Mendez made an appearance on the 'Real Quick with Mike Swick' podcast. During his time there, Mendez stated that for all the Daegstani fighters in the American Kickboxing Academy gym, Khabib Nurmagomedov is the head coach:

"The real coach for the Dagestani guys is really him. Even with the other coaches that are really really good, he's the head coach. I mean he'll listen to me but realistically the guys are all gonna listen to him cause he's been for them and he hooks them all up. He gets those guys all money sponsorships. He just cares so much about his whole team that he goes way and above what anybody has ever done to make sure they are taken care of."

