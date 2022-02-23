"Who's left?" - Javier Mendez feels 'it doesn't make any sense' if Islam Makhachev isn't given a lightweight title shot after beating Bobby Green

Javier Mendez seems to be in favor of Islam Makhachev getting a lightweight title shot in the UFC sooner rather than later.

During a recent episode of The Schmozone Podcast, Mendez seemed certain that Islam Makhachev would get a title shot if he wins his upcoming fight against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49. The MMA coach stated that it was not possible for any fighter on the roster to get ahead of Makhachev should he win Saturday.

Sharing his thoughts on the Dagestani lightweight contender, Mendez said:

"No, I don't think there's any fear of that because if they think about it who's left? Dustin? I mean and Justin Gaethje is gonna fight him right. So who's left? Michael Chandler? It doesn't make any sense that you know. There's only one guy that can jump ahead of everybody and we've got to see if that's going to happen or not but right now I don't see anybody jumping ahead of Islam with a win... It's very obvious that it's Islam that's going to get the opportunity because the people are going to want to see it, people are going to be behind them."

Further into the conversation, Mendez also mentioned how the UFC was attempting to bolster Islam's profile and prepare him for a title bout.

"The UFC is putting some muscle behind Islam now. So, if the machine is behind you and you're successful and you're an exciting fighter, what other option are they gonna do? They're going to put you in the slot. They're prepping you for that," Mendez said.

Watch Javier Mendez talk about Makhachev on The Schmozone Podcast below:

Islam Makhachev is currently on a nine-fight winning streak, having defeated fighters like Arman Tsarukyan, Davi Ramos, Drew Dober and Thiago Moises. His last fight was against Dan Hooker, where he secured a first-round submission win at UFC 267.

Javier Mendez discusses key distinctions between coaching Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

In a recent interview with Submission Radio's Denis Shkuratov and Kacper Rosolowski, American Kickboxing Academy founder and Coach Javier Mendez detailed the major differences between 'The Eagle' and his protégé, Islam Makhachev.

Mendez said:

"In all the fights that I have cornered [Islam Makhachev], he's followed the instructions to perfection. Not like [Khabib Nurmagomedov], Khabib's 50-50 with me. Islam Makhachev is 100%, follows our plans 100%."

Catch the entire conversation with Javier Mendez on Submission Radio below:

Makhachev is set to square off against Bobby Green in a catchweight -- 160 pound -- fight at UFC Vegas 49.

'King' secured a recent win against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 via a unanimous decision. Green was asked to fill in for Beneil Dariush on short notice after 'Benny' pulled out of the fight due to a fibula fracture during training.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Next week’s Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush main event fight is off, sources say.



Dariush injured his ankle and was forced to withdraw. No word yet on if Makhachev will remain on the card and/or what’s the new Feb. 26 headliner. Next week’s Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush main event fight is off, sources say. Dariush injured his ankle and was forced to withdraw. No word yet on if Makhachev will remain on the card and/or what’s the new Feb. 26 headliner.

