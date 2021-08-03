Javier Mendez gives his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington rematch at UFC 268

American Kickboxing Academy founder and head coach Javier Mendez gave his prediction for the upcoming welterweight title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Mendez is considered to be one of the most intelligent minds in the sport of MMA. Having trained superstars like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Cain Velasquez, Luke Rockhold, and Daniel Cormier, among others, he possesses a wealth of experience in the sport.

On his podcast via YouTube, 'Coach Jav' expressed his thoughts on reigning welterweight king Kamaru Usman and the upcoming match-up between him and Covington at UFC 268. Mendez said:

"I think that Usman's pound for pound, at the present time, the best fighter in the world and I think he's getting so much confidence and I don't see anybody catching him anytime soon. I think what he did to Covington last time, he's gonna do sooner this time unless I'm mistaken and Covington has improved tremendously, which could happen. But since I haven't seen his [Covington's] improvement and I have seen Kamaru Usman's improvement, Kamaru's just gonna destroy anybody right now that comes up against him, he's gonna destroy everybody... he's gonna be hard to beat, he's gonna be really hard to beat, really really hard to beat right now."

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is considered by many to be the current pound-for-pound king in the UFC. Mendez is no different and was all praise for the dominant champion. Kamaru Usman has shown immense levels of improvement across his last fights, which makes it very hard to pick against him.

Colby Covington's prediction for the rematch with Kamaru Usman

It is no surprise that Javier Mendez is picking Kamaru Usman, who could potentially be the greatest welterweight of all time, to beat Colby Covington. The Nigerian-born champion has dominated everyone in the UFC since making his debut. Usman has knockout victories over the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington himself in their first fight and is in the prime of his fighting career.

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.



The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

Colby Covington, on the other hand, vows to beat and dethrone Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. In a recent interview with 'The Daily Wire,' Covington claimed:

"Next couple of months, I will be the UFC welterweight champion again. You kow I'm gonna get my rematch with Marty Juiceman [Kamaru Usman] and we're going in [to] lock heads"

