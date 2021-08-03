Javier Mendez reveals who the better striker is between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

Coach Javier Mendez of the American Kickboxing Academy revealed who the better striker is between his star pupils Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

Many believe that Makhachev is a more complete version of his teammate Khabib as he possesses a diverse stand-up game to go along with his suffocating grappling acumen. Mendez – who is very familiar with both Makhachev and Nurmagomedov's abilities – confirmed that the younger fighter is indeed more well-rounded.

However, Mendez revealed an interesting tidbit about Khabib Nurmagomedov's understated striking. Appearing on a live podcast streamed on YouTube, the AKA patriarch was asked if he thinks Islam Makhachev is a better striker than Khabib Nurmagomedov. In response, Mendez said:

"Overall, yes. Better boxing? Khabib just put together the boxing, I would say [Islam is] a little bit behind. Khabib's boxing was pretty good at the very end. People never got to see it because I was always telling him to grapple instead of punch. Because he was so dominant on the ground."

Mendez reiterated that Makhachev is the more complete fighter, but Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the best boxers in AKA. The legendary MMA trainer added:

"But overall, being able to use more weapons, Islam is the most proficient out of all of them. The whole combo, Islam is the most well-rounded. But as far as just the actual striking at the boxing level, out of all of them I have to put Khabib number one."

Watch Javier Mendez's podcast below:

Islam Makhachev returns to action

After dominating Thiago Moises in his most recent outing, Islam Makhachev will make his third appearance in the octagon this year at UFC 267 in October. The Dagestani will finally get his wish as he takes on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

The pair of combatants have been taking shots at each other on social media for the past several weeks. The Dagestani rising star has been referring to RDA as "grandpa," while the former champ has remained dismissive of the callouts.

Islam Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos were scheduled to fight each other on two different occasions prior to the latest announcement. Both fights were canceled due to health concerns, but the UFC seems committed to making the fight happen.

Edited by Avinash Tewari